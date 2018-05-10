This post was written by Adam Campbell-Schmitt and originally appeared on FoodandWine.com.

If you've enjoyed devouring all of Chrissy Teigen's amazing food photos and musings on her Twitter and Instagram feeds, get ready to devour actual Chrissy Teigen-approved food in your own kitchen. Announced today, the model, cookbook author, and social media star is collaborating with meal kit delivery service Blue Apron to launch a line of six weeks of recipe and ingredient boxes.

The Blue Apron x Chrissy series will start the week of June 4 and include five original recipes, plus a featured recipe from Chrissy's forthcoming cookbook Cravings 2, a pork banh mi.

"It’s no surprise to anyone that I love cooking at home. I’m constantly experimenting with new recipes and sharing both my hits and my misses!" Chrissy said in a statement. "I am excited to partner with Blue Apron to share some of my favorite recipes directly with my fans, followers, and home cooks, making it easy and convenient for them to cook with me in their home kitchens.”

Despite a recent partnership with Costco, the Blue Apron kits will only be available online via the company's delivery service, and not in retail locations, a representative clarified to Food & Wine.

Here's the rundown of recipes you can expect during the limited-time collaboration:

Week of June 4: Garlic and Soy-Glazed Shrimp with Charred Broccoli and Hot Green Pepper Sauce

Week of June 11: Sesame Chicken Noodles with Bok Choy

Week of June 18: Chinese Chicken Salad with Crispy Wontons

Week of June 25: Chicken Lettuce Cups with Sweet Peppers, Mushrooms, and Jasmine Rice

Week of July 2: Chipotle-Lime Chicken Fajitas with Mushrooms, Monterey Jack, and Crema

Week of July 9: Pork Banh Mi Sandwiches with Pickled Cucumbers and Carrots

Chrissy has already seen some recipe-related success with the release of her first cookbook, the New York Times bestseller Cravings, back in 2016. As mentioned above, a sequel to that book, Cravings 2, is due out in September.

