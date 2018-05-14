This post was written by Maria Pasquini and originally appeared on People.com.

Chanel Iman couldn’t be happier to be celebrating Mother’s Day with a baby on the way!

“Our fairytale continues as we wait for the birth of our baby,” the 27-year-old Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model exclusively tells PEOPLE on Sunday, shortly after sharing the exciting news that she and husband Sterling Shepard are expecting their first child together.

“As our love grows each day, Sterling and I can’t wait to share it with our little one,” she continued.

The model and actress gave fans a revealing look at her growing family, sharing images from a topless photo shoot she did alongside the 24-year-old New York Giants player.

In one of the photos from the shoot, Sterling kisses Chanel's baby belly as they lay on the floor together, wearing matching pairs of slightly unbuttoned jeans.

“We both are blessed in many different ways, that our love has created a wonderful new life and can’t wait for this ultimate blessing to arrive. We thank God for allowing us this opportunity to become parents and can’t wait to hold our baby in our arms!” the mother-to-be captioned the photos.

Making her announcement on social media early Sunday, the expectant mother shared the first photo of her baby bump.

“Daddy and Mommy can’t wait to meet you. As I approach motherhood I want to wish a Happy Mother’s Day to all mothers and mommies to be ,” she captioned the image.

Chanel and Sterling tied the knot in a luxe Beverly Hills wedding in March, just four months after their waterfront engagement in New York City.

The whirlwind romance began when Victor Cruz — who worked with Chanel on photoshoots and was once a teammate of Sterling's — invited the stars to his birthday party in November 2017.

“When I first met him, he was in a suit and looked so sharp,” Chanel told PEOPLE of Shepard in August.

“I walked up to her and bought her a drink and it was over after that,” he added.

See all of Chanel's gorgeous photos from SI Swimsuit 2016:

