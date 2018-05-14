Rob Gronkowski Celebrates His Birthday in Jamaica And We're Big Fans of His Travel Companion

SI Swimsuit model Camille Kostek and boyfriend Rob Gronkowski are heating up Jamaica! 

By Kelsey Hendrix and Joanna Giunta
May 14, 2018

Move over, Gisele and Tom! There's a new power couple in New England! 

What's hotter than a Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model and a Patriots football player? A Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model and a Patriots football player on a beach in Jamaica! 

Rob Gronkowski turns 29 today, and his travel companion just happens to be one of our favorite people on the planet! SI Swimsuit 2019 rookie Camille Kostek jetted down to the Caribbean with her hunk of a boyfriend to celebrate her recent #SISwimSearch win and the football star's big day. 

@camillekostek :: Camille Kostek/Instagram

Camille gave her fans and followers a behind-the-scenes look at their luxury vaca, which includes over-the-water bungalows, zip-lining tours through the forest and #NeverNotDancing sessions by the ocean. 

The gorgeous couple even posed together for a birthday snap, and we have to say, DAMN. Rob might just be the perfect candidate for the first-ever male SI Swimsuit model! Third rookie of SI Swimsuit 2019, anyone? 

Rob may have lost the Superbowl, but he won Camille's heart, and that's a bigger victory in our eyes! 

See all of Camille's stunning photos from SI Swimsuit 2017:

Camille Kostek in Belize photographed by Yu Tsai

Camille Kostek was photographed by Yu Tsai in Belize. Swimsuit by FELLA.

Camille Kostek in Belize photographed by Yu Tsai

Camille Kostek was photographed by Yu Tsai in Belize. Swimsuit by Ola Vida.

Camille Kostek in Belize photographed by Yu Tsai

Camille Kostek was photographed by Yu Tsai in Belize. Swimsuit by FELLA.

Camille Kostek in Belize photographed by Yu Tsai

Camille Kostek was photographed by Yu Tsai in Belize. Swimsuit by INDAH CLOTHING.

Camille Kostek in Belize photographed by Yu Tsai

Camille Kostek was photographed by Yu Tsai in Belize. Dress by Grace Bijoux.

Camille Kostek in Belize photographed by Yu Tsai

Camille Kostek was photographed by Yu Tsai in Belize. Swimsuit by TeenyB Bikini Couture.

Camille Kostek in Belize photographed by Yu Tsai

Camille Kostek was photographed by Yu Tsai in Belize. Swimsuit by INDAH CLOTHING.

Camille Kostek in Belize photographed by Yu Tsai

Camille Kostek was photographed by Yu Tsai in Belize. Swimsuit by Ola Vida.

Camille Kostek in Belize photographed by Yu Tsai

Camille Kostek was photographed by Yu Tsai in Belize. Swimsuit by FELLA.

Camille Kostek in Belize photographed by Yu Tsai

Camille Kostek was photographed by Yu Tsai in Belize. Swimsuit by TeenyB Bikini Couture.

Camille Kostek in Belize photographed by Yu Tsai

Camille Kostek was photographed by Yu Tsai in Belize. Swimsuit by Andi Bagus.

Camille Kostek in Belize photographed by Yu Tsai

Camille Kostek was photographed by Yu Tsai in Belize. Dress by Grace Bijoux.

Camille Kostek in Belize photographed by Yu Tsai

Camille Kostek was photographed by Yu Tsai in Belize. Swimsuit by FELLA.

Camille Kostek in Belize photographed by Yu Tsai

Camille Kostek was photographed by Yu Tsai in Belize. Swimsuit by INDAH CLOTHING.

Camille Kostek in Belize photographed by Yu Tsai

Camille Kostek was photographed by Yu Tsai in Belize. Swimsuit by Andi Bagus.

Camille Kostek in Belize photographed by Yu Tsai

Camille Kostek was photographed by Yu Tsai in Belize.

Camille Kostek in Belize photographed by Yu Tsai

Camille Kostek was photographed by Yu Tsai in Belize. Swimsuit by TeenyB Bikini Couture.

1 of 17
Camille Kostek 2018: Belize

