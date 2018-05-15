Need we say more?

It should come as no surprise that Emily Ratajkowski is confident, sexual and proud of her gorgeous figure. The model, who is arguably as well known for her topless selfies on Instagram as she is for her work on the big screen, has been outspoken on multiple occasions about her belief that a woman has a right to be whoever she wants to be.

And now, in a new cover feature for Marie Claire, Emily gets candid once more about what feminism means to her, that unforgettable music video, her famous "girls" and how she's using her celebrity to find a "radical left."

On her boobs: "Boobs are funny. They hurt sometimes, and sometimes they’re the thing that makes me feel the most powerful. They’re a key to my sexuality. They’re all those things. I remember there was some article like ‘Emily Ratajkowski Is the Mozart of Breasts.’ What was so bad is someone sent it to my dad, who sent it to me. My dad still sees me as a little kid. I love my boobs. I love other people’s boobs. Boobs are kind of great."

On the "Blurred Lines" music video: "I don’t hate it. It’s just, I can’t believe people aren’t over it. I don’t even remember it."

On the definition of feminism: "We grow up in this patriarchal, misogynistic culture, and women fantasize about watching themselves through a male gaze. But if a woman decided that she likes herself in a gaze, and it makes her happy, should she feel the burden of where that comes from? I don’t know the answer. That’s now what feminism is about. It’s freedom of choice. Do what you feel like!"

On her role as an activist: "I struggle with the label of ‘activist’ because I’m struggling with what activism means in 2018 in general. I want a radical left, and I don’t see it…I was hopeful that with Trump coming into power there would be this drive to radicalize. I’ve seen lot of people, no offense, wearing pink hats and posting it on Instagram and thinking that they’ve done something good for the world, and I just don’t think that’s true."

