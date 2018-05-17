Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Welcome Baby Number 2: 'Somebody's Herrrrrrre!'

May 17, 2018

This post was written by Chelsea White and originally appeared on People.com. 

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend are the proud parents of a baby boy, PEOPLE confirms.

The model, 32, announced late Wednesday that their son had arrived. In typical Chrissy fashion, the star used Twitter to reveal that 2-year-old Luna Simone’s brother was here.

“Somebody’s herrrrrrre!” she tweeted along with baby bottle and high five smiley emojis.

The couple did not share any more details about their family’s newest member.

Chrissy and her singer husband, 39, got to meet their son early as he was due in June.

The baby’s arrival comes just a week after Chrissy declared she was over being pregnant.

“Happy pregnant Chrissy is gone. meet OVER IT Chrissy,” she tweeted on Wednesday night. “Wanna hold my boy let’s do thisssssss.”

A fan commented that it seems as though Chrissy has been pregnant for “three years,” and the cookbook author couldn’t agree more. “It feels worse for me because with IVF you know *so* early,” she shared. “I mean I knew I was pregnant at 11 days in. Crazy.”

In November, Chrissy shared that the couple was expecting another baby, hilariously captioning the announcement video, “It’s John’s!”

“Luna, what’s in here?” Chrissy is heard saying in the background of the clip, with Luna pointing at her mom’s stomach and proclaiming, “Baby!”

John previously spoke to PEOPLE saying that he doesn’t think “Luna has a concept of exactly what it means to have a little sibling yet.”

“She’ll figure it out sooner or later, and she’ll probably have some moments where she regrets it! But we’re excited,” he shared in March.

See all of Chrissy's gorgeous photos from SI Swimsuit 2017:

Chrissy Teigen was photographed by James Macari in Sumba Island. Swimsuit by Ola Vida.
Chriss Teigen was photographed by James Macari in Sumba Island. Swimsuit by Martha Rey. Top by TROIS.
Chrissy Teigen was photographed by James Macari in Sumba Island.
Chrissy Teigen was photographed by James Macari in Sumba Island. Swimsuit by La Vida Aloha.
Chrissy Teigen was photographed by James Macari in Sumba Island. Swimsuit by Luli Fama. 
Chrissy Teigen was photographed by James Macari in Sumba Island. Swimsuit by PilyQ. 
Chrissy Teigen was photographed by James Macari in Sumba Island. Swimsuit by Lychee Swimwear.
Chriss Teigen was photographed by James Macari in Sumba Island. Swimsuit by Martha Rey. Top by TROIS.
Chrissy Teigen was photographed by James Macari in Sumba Island. Swimsuit by PilyQ.
Chrissy Teigen was photographed by James Macari in Sumba Island. Swimsuit by Amuse Society.
Chrissy Teigen was photographed by James Macari in Sumba Island. Swimsuit by Ola Vida.
Chriss Teigen was photographed by James Macari in Sumba Island. Swimsuit by Martha Rey. Top by TROIS.
Chrissy Teigen was photographed by James Macari in Sumba Island. Swimsuit by Lila Nikole. 
Chrissy Teigen was photographed by James Macari in Sumba Island. Swimsuit by La Vida Aloha.
Chriss Teigen was photographed by James Macari in Sumba Island. Swimsuit by Martha Rey. Top by TROIS.
Chrissy Teigen was photographed by James Macari in Sumba Island. Swimsuit by Hayhay Couture by Hayley Kaysing.
Chrissy Teigen was photographed by James Macari in Sumba Island. Swimsuit by PilyQ. 
Chrissy Teigen was photographed by James Macari in Sumba Island. Swimsuit by Ola Vida.
Chrissy Teigen was photographed by James Macari in Sumba Island. Swimsuit by Amuse Society.
Chrissy Teigen was photographed by James Macari in Sumba Island. Swimsuit by Hayhay Couture by Hayley Kaysing.
Chrissy Teigen was photographed by James Macari in Sumba Island. Swimsuit by Camilla. Top by IZTALI SWIM. 
Chrissy Teigen was photographed by James Macari in Sumba Island. Swimsuit by Agua Bendita Swimwear.
Chrissy Teigen was photographed by James Macari in Sumba Island. Swimsuit by Lychee Swimwear.
Chrissy Teigen was photographed by James Macari in Sumba Island. Swimsuit by Salty Mermaid.
Chrissy Teigen was photographed by James Macari in Sumba Island. Swimsuit by Luli Fama.
Chrissy Teigen was photographed by James Macari in Sumba Island. Swimsuit by Luli Fama.
Chrissy Teigen was photographed by James Macari in Sumba Island. Swimsuit by Lila Nikole.
Chrissy Teigen 2017: Sumba Island, Indonesia

