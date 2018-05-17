This post was written by Chelsea White and originally appeared on People.com.

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend are the proud parents of a baby boy, PEOPLE confirms.

The model, 32, announced late Wednesday that their son had arrived. In typical Chrissy fashion, the star used Twitter to reveal that 2-year-old Luna Simone’s brother was here.

“Somebody’s herrrrrrre!” she tweeted along with baby bottle and high five smiley emojis.

Somebody’s herrrrrrre! 🍼🤗🍼🤗 — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) May 17, 2018

The couple did not share any more details about their family’s newest member.

Chrissy and her singer husband, 39, got to meet their son early as he was due in June.

The baby’s arrival comes just a week after Chrissy declared she was over being pregnant.

“Happy pregnant Chrissy is gone. meet OVER IT Chrissy,” she tweeted on Wednesday night. “Wanna hold my boy let’s do thisssssss.”

A fan commented that it seems as though Chrissy has been pregnant for “three years,” and the cookbook author couldn’t agree more. “It feels worse for me because with IVF you know *so* early,” she shared. “I mean I knew I was pregnant at 11 days in. Crazy.”

In November, Chrissy shared that the couple was expecting another baby, hilariously captioning the announcement video, “It’s John’s!”

“Luna, what’s in here?” Chrissy is heard saying in the background of the clip, with Luna pointing at her mom’s stomach and proclaiming, “Baby!”

John previously spoke to PEOPLE saying that he doesn’t think “Luna has a concept of exactly what it means to have a little sibling yet.”

“She’ll figure it out sooner or later, and she’ll probably have some moments where she regrets it! But we’re excited,” he shared in March.

