Hip cleavage is a real thing and you can thank the 90s for that.

As high-waisted swimwear continues to rock the market this summer, Page Six recently coined the clever term, pointing out how everyone from Kim Kardashian to Ashley Graham have opted for suits that accentuate their bare hipbones.

And while actual cleavage is still in — don't stress — we have to say we've been obsessed with this look for some time now. Our resident curvalicious babe, Ashley, knows that the higher the cut, the stronger the hip cleavage, and on our Sports Illustrated Swimsuit 2018 photo shoot in Nevis, she was rocking the trend left and right.

Exhibit A:

Josie Clough

Exhibit B:

Josie Clough

Exhibit C:

Josie Clough

"...Are hipbones the new décolletage? You decide." Until then, we'll just be admiring the view...

See all of Ashley's stunning photos from SI Swimsuit 2018:

