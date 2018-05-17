Hip Cleavage Is Summer's Hottest Trend and Ashley Graham Already Knows how to Rock it

Hip cleavage is taking over Instagram as swimsuit waistlines continue to rise. 

By Kelsey Hendrix
May 17, 2018

Hip cleavage is a real thing and you can thank the 90s for that. 

As high-waisted swimwear continues to rock the market this summer, Page Six recently coined the clever term, pointing out how everyone from Kim Kardashian to Ashley Graham have opted for suits that accentuate their bare hipbones. 

And while actual cleavage is still in — don't stress — we have to say we've been obsessed with this look for some time now. Our resident curvalicious babe, Ashley, knows that the higher the cut, the stronger the hip cleavage, and on our Sports Illustrated Swimsuit 2018 photo shoot in Nevis, she was rocking the trend left and right. 

Exhibit A:

Josie Clough

Exhibit B:

Josie Clough

Exhibit C:

Josie Clough

"...Are hipbones the new décolletage? You decide." Until then, we'll just be admiring the view...

See all of Ashley's stunning photos from SI Swimsuit 2018:

Ashley Graham in Nevis photographed by Josie Clough.

Ashley Graham was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by milkbaby bikini by Cat Thordarson.

Ashley Graham in Nevis photographed by Josie Clough.

Ashley Graham was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by Morgan Lane.

Ashley Graham in Nevis photographed by Josie Clough.

Ashley Graham was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Top by Honey Punch. Swimsuit by Ola Vida.

Ashley Graham in Nevis photographed by Josie Clough.

Ashley Graham was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by milkbaby bikini by Cat Thordarson.

Ashley Graham in Nevis photographed by Josie Clough.

Ashley Graham was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by Salty Mermaid.

Ashley Graham in Nevis photographed by Josie Clough.

Ashley Graham was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by IZTALI SWIM.

Ashley Graham in Nevis photographed by Josie Clough.

Ashley Graham was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by Sports Illustrated Swim.

Ashley Graham in Nevis photographed by Josie Clough.

Ashley Graham was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by Ola Vida.

Ashley Graham in Nevis photographed by Josie Clough.

Ashley Graham was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Top by Honey Punch. Swimsuit by Ola Vida.

Ashley Graham in Nevis photographed by Josie Clough.

Ashley Graham was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by Salty Mermaid.

Ashley Graham in Nevis photographed by Josie Clough.

Ashley Graham was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by Indah Clothing.

Ashley Graham in Nevis photographed by Josie Clough.

Ashley Graham was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by milkbaby bikini by Cat Thordarson.

Ashley Graham in Nevis photographed by Josie Clough.

Ashley Graham was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by Swimsuits for All x Ashley Graham.

Ashley Graham in Nevis photographed by Josie Clough.

Ashley Graham was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by PEIXOTO.

Ashley Graham in Nevis photographed by Josie Clough.

Ashley Graham was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by Ola Vida.

Ashley Graham in Nevis photographed by Josie Clough.

Ashley Graham was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by milkbaby bikini by Cat Thordarson.

Ashley Graham in Nevis photographed by Josie Clough.

Ashley Graham was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by Morgan Lane.

Ashley Graham in Nevis photographed by Josie Clough.

Ashley Graham was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by Salty Mermaid.

Ashley Graham in Nevis photographed by Josie Clough.

Ashley Graham was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by Sports Illustrated Swim.

Ashley Graham in Nevis photographed by Josie Clough.

Ashley Graham was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Top by Honey Punch. Swimsuit by Ola Vida.

Ashley Graham in Nevis photographed by Josie Clough.

Ashley Graham was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by Swimsuits for All x Ashley Graham.

Ashley Graham in Nevis photographed by Josie Clough.

Ashley Graham was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by IZTALI SWIM.

Ashley Graham in Nevis photographed by Josie Clough.

Ashley Graham was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by Swimsuits for All x Ashley Graham.

Ashley Graham in Nevis photographed by Josie Clough.

Ashley Graham was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by Ola Vida.

Ashley Graham in Nevis photographed by Josie Clough.

Ashley Graham was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by PEIXOTO.

Ashley Graham in Nevis photographed by Josie Clough.

Ashley Graham was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by Swimsuits for All x Ashley Graham.

Ashley Graham in Nevis photographed by Josie Clough.

Ashley Graham was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by Ola Vida.

Ashley Graham in Nevis photographed by Josie Clough.

Ashley Graham was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by Swimsuits for All x Ashley Graham.

Ashley Graham in Nevis photographed by Josie Clough.

Ashley Graham was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by Morgan Lane.

Ashley Graham in Nevis photographed by Josie Clough.

Ashley Graham was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by TAVIK.

Ashley Graham in Nevis photographed by Josie Clough.

Ashley Graham was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by INC Swim.

Ashley Graham in Nevis photographed by Josie Clough.

Ashley Graham was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Top by Honey Punch. Swimsuit by Ola Vida.

Ashley Graham in Nevis photographed by Josie Clough.

Ashley Graham was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by Swimsuits for All x Ashley Graham.

Ashley Graham in Nevis photographed by Josie Clough.

Ashley Graham was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by PEIXOTO.

Ashley Graham in Nevis photographed by Josie Clough.

Ashley Graham was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Top by Honey Punch. Swimsuit by Ola Vida.

Ashley Graham in Nevis photographed by Josie Clough.

Ashley Graham was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by Swimsuits for All x Ashley Graham.

Ashley Graham in Nevis photographed by Josie Clough.

Ashley Graham was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by TAVIK.

1 of 37
Ashley Graham 2018: Nevis

Advertisement

You May Like

More Swim Daily

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for Swimsuit Newsletters

The best of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit delivered right to your inbox.
Sign up Now