You don't want to miss these six essentials for your next summer pool party.
Memorial Day weekend is here, and that means pool party season has officially begun! Whether you’re heading to a beach house in the Hamptons or kickin’ it on rooftop in the city, you’ll want to bring these six accessories along.
Yacht Inflatable Pool Float by Funboy
Available at Revolve.com, $128
You don’t have to be a billionaire to lay out on a yacht this summer! This pool float is the perfect prop to kick off your summer Instagram feed.
Sapelo Tote by florabella
Available at Revolve.com, $150
This is the ideal tote bag for all of your summer adventures. Large, flexible and comfortable straps... What more could you ask for?
Endless Summer Spray by Playa
Available at Revolve.com, $28
Transform your post-beach hair into a polished look with this sea spray! This product gives you SoCal waves without all the fuss.
ER+ Fresh Relief Face Serum by COOLA
Available at Revolve.com, $68
Protect your face from sun-damage, stressors and pollutants with this refreshing serum. You can thank us later!
Travel After Sun Body Mist by Herbivore Botanicals
Available at Revolve.com, $12
Had a little too much fun in the sun? This aloe vera mist is uses cooling mint and lavender to bring instant relief to an unbearable sunburn!
Body Lotion Sunscreen SPF 30 by lovewave
Available at Revolve.com, $32
Keep your body protected all summer long with our new favorite sunscreen! It's water-resistant properties will help you go from laps in the pool to napping on a float without having to reapply.