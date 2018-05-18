Memorial Day weekend is here, and that means pool party season has officially begun! Whether you’re heading to a beach house in the Hamptons or kickin’ it on rooftop in the city, you’ll want to bring these six accessories along.

Courtesy of Revolve

Yacht Inflatable Pool Float by Funboy

​Available at Revolve.com, $128​

You don’t have to be a billionaire to lay out on a yacht this summer! This pool float is the perfect prop to kick off your summer Instagram feed.

Courtesy of Revolve

Sapelo Tote by florabella

Available at Revolve.com, $150

This is the ideal tote bag for all of your summer adventures. Large, flexible and comfortable straps... What more could you ask for?

Courtesy of Revolve

Endless Summer Spray by Playa

Available at Revolve.com, $28

Transform your post-beach hair into a polished look with this sea spray! This product gives you SoCal waves without all the fuss.

Courtesy of Revolve

ER+ Fresh Relief Face Serum by COOLA

Available at Revolve.com, $68

Protect your face from sun-damage, stressors and pollutants with this refreshing serum. You can thank us later!

Courtesy of Revolve

Travel After Sun Body Mist by Herbivore Botanicals

Available at Revolve.com, $12

Had a little too much fun in the sun? This aloe vera mist is uses cooling mint and lavender to bring instant relief to an unbearable sunburn!

Courtesy of Revolve

Body Lotion Sunscreen SPF 30 by lovewave

Available at Revolve.com, $32

Keep your body protected all summer long with our new favorite sunscreen! It's water-resistant properties will help you go from laps in the pool to napping on a float without having to reapply.