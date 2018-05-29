Hunter McGrady is turning frustration into fashion as she launches a collaboration with UK swim and lingerie brand Playful Promises.

The size 16 model, who has posed on the pages of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit in nothing but body paint, not once, but twice, is determined not to struggle to find trendy swimwear another day in her life. With her 10-piece capsule collection debuting today, Hunter hopes to provide curvy women with the swimwear that's been missing on the market for far too long.

"I feel like that’s such a big misconception: that because we have a bigger, curvier body, we should be covered up," Hunter told Glamour of her struggle to find anything but full-coverage, one-pieces in her size. "I wanted to be sexy and I wanted to feel like I could go out and wear what my size 2, 4, 6, 8 girlfriends were wearing."

The Hunter McGrady x Playful Promises collection is available in sizes 12 through 20, and all pieces are priced under $75.

"The best thing about this line is we having something for every girl," Hunter said. "We have something for the very feminine, delicate girl. We have something for the sexy and strong girl. We have the girl who’s out on vacation and wants to be chic and lay poolside."

Hunter, a model who has been vocal about her journey to loving her body, explained that creating a swimwear line in the same year she became an SI Swimsuit rookie has been a literal dream come true.

"I have so many beautiful women in my life who are a size 14 and above who are strong and empowering and wonderful women, who own their bodies and who are sexy," she said. "...We should be embracing our beautiful bodies as they are."

