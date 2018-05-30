Whether you’re accessorizing your #OOTD, looking for a stylish way to hide the bags under your eyes, or just sipping a cocktail poolside, sunglasses are a must-have accessory for every summertime occasion. Walk away from your uniform black aviators, because Jimmy Choo, Stella McCartney, and Victoria Beckham are just a few of the designers shaking up the game this season with unique embellishments, colors and frames.

Not ready to invest in a pair of $400 statement sunnies? Don’t worry! We’ve found all of our favorite designs at wallet-friendly prices, so you can afford that extra glass of rosé and look good, too!

So what are you waiting for? Shop these five must-have shades. You can thank us later.

Colorful, tinted sunglasses are a fun and easy way to accent your outfit. Spice up your typical look with yellow, pink or auburn lenses.

Left: Pink Lens Gold Frame Aviator Sunglasses by PrettyLittleThing

Available At PrettyLittleThing.com, $12

Right: Classic Victoria Holographic Sunglasses by Victoria Beckham

Available at Net-A-Porter.com, $425

Channel your inner Instagram-influencer with a pair of Matrix-style sunnies. These tiny frames are taking over our feeds and proving to be the trendiest accessory of the summer.

Left: Black Thin Retro Sunglasses by PrettyLittleThing

Available at PrettyLittleThing.com, $15

Right: Adam Selman The Fugitive Cat-Eye Metal Sunglasses by Le Specs

Available at Net-A-Porter.com, $90

Make a statement this summer! Designers are reinventing our favorite frame silhouettes with gems, crystals, pearls and more.

Left: Black Embellished Sunglasses by Steve Madden

Available at SteveMadden.com, $36

Right: Lizzy Crystal-Embellished Sunglasses by Jimmy Choo

Available at Mytheresa.com, $446

Brands are taking ski goggles off the mountains and onto the beach. These sporty sunnies are a bold and daring.

Left: Retro Flat Top Goggle Shield Sunglasses by ZeroUV

Available at Zerouv.com, $9.99

Right:Turbo Wrap by Stella McCartney

Available at Revolve.com, $260

You can't go wrong with a pair of black flat-top visors. This frame shape will work every season, with every outfit, and hide every hangover. If you are thinking about investing in a pair of expensive designer shades, we suggest this classic look to ensure you get your money's worth!

Left: Hidden Hills by Kylie x Quay Australia

Available at QuayAustralia.com, $75

Right: Chain-Embellished D-Frame Acetate Sunglasses by Stella McCartney

Available at Net-A-Porter.com, $605