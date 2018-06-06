#SISwimSearch finalist Allie Ayers is having a hell of a year, and she's only just getting started! After posing for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit 2018 in beautiful Belize and seeing her face on the pages of our annual magazine as a part of our first-ever, Instagram-based model search, Allie is trading in her bikini for a sewing machine.

Bissy Swim, a size-inclusive swimwear line, is dedicated to making sure that women of all shapes and sizes can find bikinis for their bodies. And in an effort to ensure great fit, Allie and her team fit their suits on a range of models.

Courtesy of Bissy Swim

"When we fit for the smaller sizes, we use a smaller fit model; same with the middle size and same with the plus size," Allie said in a press release for the brand. "We acknowledge how weight distributes differently on different bodies... The goal is not to cover curves, but to flatter them."

For years, the Oklahoma native designed and sewed swimsuits by hand for her friends. when they couldn't find designs to fit their bodies right. But it wasn't until after Miss Oklahoma USA, Cheynee Darling, won her crown in a Bissy suit, that the demand inspired a line to come to fruition.

The line, which is affordable but high quality, will range in price from $100-$150.

And in an effort to truly showcase the diverstiy of the line, Allie even collaborated with fellow #SISwimSearch babe Camille Kostek to pose in the debut campaign as the "middle-size girl."

"We had a slew of girls [do the campaign,]" Allie explained. "We really wanted to focus on representing the diversity the brand does stand for. She was our middle size girl like me. We had straight size, plus size, middle size and a range of ethnicities, too."

Fans can shop the line at bissyswim.com starting June 23!

See all of Allie's gorgeous photos from SI Swimsuit 2018:

