Another year, another Maxim Hot 100 list. But this time, bombshell Kate Upton has nabbed the top spot!

The magazine announced the news earlier today, which included an image of the July/August cover featuring the 25-year-old model on the front.

"You know, I work really hard on myself: on feeling good, working out, being strong," she said in the cover feature posted to Maxim.com. "Being number one on the Hot 100 is a little reward for all of the hard work."

Gilles Bensimon for Maxim

"Our annual Hot 100 issue is about so much more than physical beauty, although this year's nominees have that in spades," Maxim COO Robert Price said in a statement. "Now more than ever, we need to celebrate smart, powerful women who are breaking boundaries, shattering glass ceilings and showing us what is possible—none more so than our incredibly talented cover star, Kate Upton."

The magazine with reveal the remaining 99 honorees in the coming days. Kate joins a star-studded line up of former Maxim Hot 100 No. 1s, including fellow Sports Illustrated Swimsuit models Bar Refaeli and Marisa Miller.

The three-time SI Swimsuit cover model also dished to the magazine about her wedding to Justin Verlander and her new fitness program and meal-delivery service, Strong4Me Fitness by Kate Upton.

"I got to marry my best friend," she said. "He's an amazing man. He's so supportive and focused and motivated, and he inspires me every day. I'm so very lucky that he's my husband."

And on her fitness venture: "I wanted to give every woman the access to information that I have," she explained. "When I'm preparing for a role or a shoot, the easiest way for me to get into shape is not to think about it or worry about it. Now, every woman will have what I have."

