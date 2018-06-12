Kate Upton has a message for her fans — and it's one you're definitely going to want to see with your own eyes!

The 26-year-old model celebrated her birthday beachside over the weekend, after a whirlwind week in the media. The bombshell was named No. 1 on the Maxim Top 100 list and in turn landed a gorgeous cover feature, shot in Israel. The magazine touted the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit icon as the ultimate "American beauty."

"You know, I work really hard on myself: on feeling good, working out, being strong," Kate said in the cover feature posted to Maxim.com. "Being number one on the Hot 100 is a little reward for all of the hard work."

So it should come as no surprise that the Florida native was having one seriously epic birthday week. And to thank fans, Kate "put on [her] brthday suit to thank [followers] for the birthday wishes."

The eye-popping boomerang, which features the back of Kate's head, a glass of champagne and some serious sideboob, racked up almost 2 million views in less than 24 hours. "#wildone #26 #iknowyouwannaseemenakeynakeynaked," she added at the end of the caption.

A very happy brithday indeed! Who knows...maybe if we all keep flooding Kate's comments and DMs with birthday wishes, the blonde beauty might share another scintillating snap?! One can only hope!

See all of Kate's gorgeous photos from SI Swimsuit 2018:

