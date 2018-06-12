Get your iPhones and video cameras ready, because #SISwimSearch is back, and we're ready to find our next big star. Want to be the next Camille Kostek or Haley Kalil? The second-ever Sports Illustrated Swimsuit OPEN CASTING CALL is here, and you do not want to miss out!

Think you have what it takes to be the next Danielle Herrington or Ashley Graham? Have you always dreamed of seeing yourself in a bikini on the pages of our annual magazine or walking a red carpet next to Kate Upton and Hailey Clauson? Here’s your chance!

We’re searching the globe for women who are enthusiastic about representing and being a part of the legendary SI Swimsuit brand. Personality is paramount. And while fresh, beautiful faces are a must, we are also looking for diversity in both size and ethnicity. After all, “beauty does not conform to any set of stodgy standards.” We want to work with models who understand the value of the SI Swimsuit platform and want to take advantage of all that it offers. So if that’s you, apply now!

To be considered in the first round, please submit a 60-second video of yourself on Instagram by tagging @si_swimsuit and using the hasthag #SISwimSearch. In addition, please email the Instagram link to your posted video to siswimsuitcastings@simail.com. Your video is your opportunity to convince us why you should be a part of the SI Swimsuit family, so get creative and show us who you are!

Stay tuned next week for additional details and casting opportunities.

All applicants must be 18+, eligible to work in the U.S., and, if invited, able to travel to Miami at their own expense for in-person interviews in the month of July 2018. By uploading a video to Instagram, using the designated tags, and emailing the link, you represent that you have, and grant to Sports Illustrated, the worldwide perpetual rights to use and authorize others to use the video in all media for all purposes. Those being invited for in-person interviews will be contacted by direct message on Instagram or via email. Please do not reach out for feedback or comments regarding your application.

See the six finalists from last year's #SISwimSearch shoot in Belize!

