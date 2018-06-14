Happy Throwback Thursday, y'all!

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit legend Heidi Klum has never been one to shy away from nudity. And in what has to be the greatest #TBT post we've ever seen, the supermodel and TV host is proving that she knows what it takes to own Instagram.

"Chillin.... shot by @roberterdmann," she captioned a photo of herself lying nude, on what appears to be a fur blanket.

Chillin.... shot by @roberterdmann A post shared by Heidi Klum (@heidiklum) on Jun 14, 2018 at 12:13pm PDT

WOW. JUST WOW.

Heidi was a part of our 50th anniversay celebration back in 2014, where she appeared in the SI Swimsuit Legends shoot alongside other iconic names like Bar Refaeli, Kate Upton, Brooklyn Decker and Tyra Banks, just to name a few.

"Having been a Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model has elevated my career," she said. "And especially being on the cover of Sports Illustrated is an even bigger opportunity in this industry. It was kind of a bouncing point, flying to the next level."

Cheers to Heidi and her timeless beauty!

See some of Heidi's greatest moments with SI Swimsuit:

