Just when you thought things couldn't get better… Now there are TWO ways to be considered for this year's Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Model Search!

We are still accepting digital #SISwimSearch submissions through June 29, from which a lucky few will be invited to attend a call back in Miami with the SI Swimsuit team.

So what could be better?! Sports Illustrated Swimsuit is headed to Miami, and we want to see you there! For the first time ever, SI Swimsuit will be hosting an in-person, open casting call at the W Hotel in South Beach.

To be considered in the first round of #SISwimSearch, please submit a 60-second video of yourself on Instagram by tagging @si_swimsuit and using the hasthag #SISwimSearch. In addition, please email the Instagram link to your posted video to siswimsuitcastings@simail.com. Your video is your opportunity to convince us why you should be a part of the SI Swimsuit family, so get creative and show us who you are!

Think you'll wow us better in person? No invitation needed — just show up to the open casting call, ready to impress! For established models coming, please bring a book or comp card with you, but don't worry if you're new to the modeling game — we want to meet you, too! Attendees of the open casting call should arrive on July 13th starting at 9am and enter the W South Beach through the 2201 Collins Ave. entrance. Follow signs to check in for the casting.

For those joining us in Miami, plan to keep your schedule flexible! If invited to the callback through a digital #SISwimSearch submission or the open casting call, you will potentially need to be available July 13, 14 and 15 to participate in this casting opportunity.

All applicants must be 18+ and eligible to work in the U.S. and shall be responsible for all of their own travel arrangements and costs in connection with the open casting call, and, if invited, the call back. By uploading a video to Instagram, using the designated tags, and emailing the link, you represent that you have, and grant to Sports Illustrated, the worldwide perpetual rights to use and authorize others to use the video in all media for all purposes. Those online applicants being invited to the call back will be contacted by direct message on Instagram or via email. Please do not reach out for feedback or comments regarding your application.

Applicants’ participation may be conditioned on acceptance of certain Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Model Search terms and conditions, which will be presented on arrival in Miami.

Will you be joining us in Miami? RSVP below!