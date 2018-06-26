This post was written by Madison Roberts and originally appeared on People.com.

The wait is over! Chrissy Teigen‘s second cookbook is here.

The model, who recently welcomed her son Miles with her husband John Legend, revealed the cover of her newest cookbook Cravings: Hungry For More and announced that it is now available for pre-order. “BLESSED DAY, IT’S HERE!!!!,” she wrote on Instagram. The book will be released on September 18.

The mother-of-two then went on to detail some of the recipes the new book will feature, including an everything bagel cream cheese breakfast bake, french onion soup with croissant croutons, Philly french dip, roasted butternut and pomegranate salad and “more more more ohhhhhh there is much to love!”

Chrissy's grilled pork banh mi sandwiches, one of the six dishes currently available through her Blue Apron meal kit partnership, will also be featured in her new book.

Chrissy's debut cookbook Cravings: Recipes for All the Food You Want to Eat was a bestseller when it was released in 2016, and it was so popular among Chrissy's fans, she almost immediately began working on the sequel. However, shortly after giving birth to her daughter Luna, now 2, she began experiencing postpartum depression and postponed her work on this second cookbook to take care of herself.

“With the first, I was in the kitchen the whole time. I stirred every pot, tasted everything. Had genuine excitement for Every. Single. Recipe,” she told Glamour in March 2017. “This one came at the height of my losing my appetite, and the idea of having to test and taste recipes actually made me vomit.”

Lucky for her fans, Chrissy was eventually back and better than ever in the kitchen. In April 2018, the model revealed to PEOPLE that she was working on the Cravings sequel up until the night before it went to print. She said one dish in particular had been haunting her in her sleep.

“I just kept going to bed and dreaming that it wasn’t tasting right,” Chrissy said. “It was this awesome vegetarian thing, and I was just like, ‘oh my gosh it needs chorizo.’ So yesterday before it went off, I added chorizo to it.”

Cravings: Hungry For More is available for pre-order now.

