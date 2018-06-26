Wild thing, I think I love you!

Emily Ratajkowski is ready for a little fun in the sun! Celebrating summer the best way possible, Emily took to Instagram yesterday to share a steamy, new video.

The model turned actress rocked a barely-there, leopard-print bikini from her new Inamorata swimwear collection, and playfully gazed at the camera.

A post shared by Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata) on Jun 26, 2018 at 11:25am PDT

Sweet, sweet summertime!

Back in May, Emily got candid in a cover interview with Marie Claire about her views on feminism and her "girls."

"Boobs are funny. They hurt sometimes, and sometimes they’re the thing that makes me feel the most powerful. They’re a key to my sexuality. They’re all those things. I remember there was some article like ‘Emily Ratajkowski Is the Mozart of Breasts.’ What was so bad is someone sent it to my dad, who sent it to me. My dad still sees me as a little kid. I love my boobs. I love other people’s boobs. Boobs are kind of great."

