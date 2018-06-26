Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Open Casting Call FAQs

Submitting a video online as a part of our second #SISwimSearch? Or headed down to Miami to wow us in person at our first-ever, in-person open casting call?

Below are some FAQs about this year's casting call opportunity. We can't wait to see you in South Beach!

Can I submit online and also show up in person at the casting call in Miami?

YES!

Should I wait to hear if I get a callback before booking travel to Miami?

No! We encourage all SI Swimsuit open casting participants to come to Miami regardless. If you don’t get a callback for your online submission, you can still wow us in person!

I’m only available to be in Miami one day out of the three. Can I still be a part of #SISwimSearch?

Unfortunately, no. Participants must be available July 13, 14 and 15 in Miami to be a part of this year’s casting call opportunity.

When will online submission winners be notified?

The deadline to submit online is this Friday, July 29. We will begin to notify winners Friday afternoon.

Will SI Swimsuit be hosting open casting calls in any other cities this year?

No. The only open casting call this year will be held in Miami.