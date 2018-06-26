As you may have heard, we’re headed to South Beach for Swim Week, where we’ll be putting on our first-ever, in-person open casting call at the W South Beach! But there’s going to be so much more happening. And it’s going to be EPIC.

From July 12–16, Paraiso — that’s Spanish for Paradise — will be taking over Collins Park and the surrounding area. The five-day fashion fair will have something for everyone, whether you’re part of the swim industry or just someone who just loves the resort lifestyle.

There will be runway shows, industry panels, pop-up shops, workout classes and plenty of parties. Paraiso will also host the Cabana Show, a trade show specializing in resort and swim fashions that will give you a glimpse of what is going to be hot on models, on social media, and in the pages of a certain magazine next season. If you want to know what’s next in swim and resort trends, you’ve got to go to Paraiso!

Be sure to follow SI Swimsuit and Paraiso on social to tag along as we take over South Beach for what is guaranteed to be the hottest Swim Week of all time!