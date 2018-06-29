Ocean Drive is celebrating 25 years and they're doing it with a supermodel and super-mogul on the cover — the one and only Heidi Klum!

The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit legend, turned TV host, turned swim and lignerie designer sizzles in the issue and opens up about what it was like growing up with free-spirited parents who ultimately inspired her passion for body diversity.

Max Montgomery

"There hasn’t been a huge selection for curvier women in intimates or swim, so I put a large focus on it with my lines going up from a D to G cup size," Heidi told Ocean Drive. "Women who wear those sizes have been neglected by the industry, so I want to give them options."

You can also thank her parents for her love of nudity. Yep, you read that right. Heidi explains that her upbringing in a "free environment" made her comfortable in her own skin from a very early age.

"I grew up being very comfortable with my body and very free, and I tend to not wear a whole lot of swimsuit when I am sunbathing," Heidi said. "So I usually go for a tie-string bikini, something that has less coverage, and if no one is around, I’ll wear only the bottom."

Max Montgomery

Max Montgomery

The timeless beauty also reflected on her shoot for the magazine, a publication she says she's admired for many, many years.

“It’s always so much fun shooting with Ocean Drive, especially this cover for their annual swim issue," Heidi told SI Swimsuit. "I got to showcase the upcoming collection from Heidi Klum Swim and shoot with my good friend Max Montgomery. When you’ve been in the industry as long as I have, it’s incredible being able to see an iconic magazine like this grow over the past 25 years!”

To see more photos and read the full cover story, be sure to pick up the newest issue of Ocean Drive!

