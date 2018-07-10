Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Model Samantha Hoopes Is Engaged!

Samantha Hoopes got engaged to her Italian boyfriend during a romantic trip in Italy. 

By Kelsey Hendrix
July 10, 2018

Sorry, boys — Samantha Hoopes is officially off the market!

The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model is engaged to Salvatore Palella, the CEO of Helbiz. The two have been in Italy on a romantic anniversary trip, where the engagement took place. 

"380 days we have looked at each other in the eyes and then (380 days and then 381 bc of time zones)," Samantha captioned a series of photos from the unforgettable moment. "This morning on the airplane back to where we first met where you presented 381 roses from now until forever we will be together and today we promised to be forever together!! You’re mine @palella and I’m beyond with our love I can’t wait to spend forever plus 381 with you baby."

Since the engagement three days ago, the happy couple has been celebrating around Florence, including a spectacular dinner at the Gucci Garden rooftop, overlooking the  Florence Cathedral. The two then headed down to La Maddalena, an island in Sardinia to continue commemorating their future nuptials. 

Congrats to these two lovebirds! 

See all of Samantha's stunning photos from SI Swimsuit 2018:

Samantha Hoopes 2018: Nevis

