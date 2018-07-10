From our first-ever, in-person casting to runway shows with Sports Illustrated Swimsuit models, Swim Week in Miami is already heating up and it's only just begun! Good news: We're giving you a behind-the-scenes look at some of our favorite Paraiso events, Cabana looks, and more!

Kelsey Hendrix

Need a lift? Camille Kostek's got you covered! We love the W's adorable bike rack!

Xandria James

Our rookies snap a quick selfie before model mentoring the long line of SI Swimsuit hopefuls.

Kelsey Hendrix

A break from castings calls for a trip to Miami hotspot, Malibu Beach Farm. Their cocktails are to die for!

Kelsey Hendrix

Meanwhile back at the W, castings were in full swing! We're so inspired by the ladies in this room who weren't afraid to follow their dreams.

Joanna Giunta

After castings, it's a mad dash to the Paraiso and Cabana runway shows. First up: Mikoh! This show was full of barely-there bikinis, and we definitely didnt hate it.

Xandria James

And we're off! Next up is the Havana Nights iShine365 runway show. SI Swimsuit rookie, Georgia Gibbs, looks too cute to handle backstage with her maracas.

Alyssa Conroy

Bonus: All eyes were on Heidi Klum at the Ocean Drive 25th Anniversary Party on Thursday night. This SI Swimsuit legend looked radiant on the red carpet as she promoted her new collection of Heidi Klum Swim and celebrated her 8th Ocean Drive cover.