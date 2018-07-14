Kate Upton Is Pregnant!

Kate Upton announces that she's pregnant with her first child. 

By Kelsey Hendrix
July 14, 2018

Talk about one hot mama! 

Kate Upton is pregnant and she just announced it in the cutest way! The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model took to Instagram to show off her adorable bump and share the exciting news with her millions of fans and followers. 

"#PregnantinMiami @justinverlander," Kate captioned the photo. 

 

#PregnantinMiami @justinverlander

A post shared by Kate Upton (@kateupton) on

Kate married MLB player Justin Verlander in a romantic ceremony in Italy last year, just days after her boo won the World Series. She also recently landed the top spot on the Maxim Hot 100 list.  

"You know, I work really hard on myself: on feeling good, working out, being strong," she said about her No. 1 spot. "Being number one on the Hot 100 is a little reward for all of the hard work." 

Kate is down in Miami with SI Swimsuit today to mentor models taking part in this year's #SISwimSearch. Kate is joined by fellow SI Swimsuit icons like Christie Brinkley, Kate Bock and Hailey Clauson, who will meet with SI Swimsuit hopefuls in South Beach. 

Kate Upton 2018: Aruba

