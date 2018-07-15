Day 2 of Paraiso during Swim Week in Miami was certainly one for the books! We're down to the #SISwimSearch Sweet 16 and we can't wait for you to see them on the runway tonight! But before that, we're giving you a behind-the-scenes look at some of our favorite moments from Saturday!

Kelsey Hendrix

A dream come true! One of our #SISwimSearch hopefuls meets with the idol, Kate Upton, during the second round of castings.

Xandria James

Sweat sesh and morning workout courtesy of Equinox! That was a tough one!

Kelsey Hendrix

It's time for some fun in the sun! Vita Sidorkina gets cheeky with the Sun Bum mascot at the W Hotel.

Kelsey Hendrix

Hunter McGrady, Myla Dalbesio, Chase Carter and Robin Holzken pose before the inspiring Aerie Swim Week presentation.

Hailey Clauson

Deliberations with the SI Swimsuit legends may look fun, but our choice of who to put in the #SISwimSearch Sweet 16 was a tough one!

Kelsey Hendrix

Meet the Sweet 16! We're already so enpowered and inspired by these beautiful women!

Kelsey Hendrix

Vita Sidorkina and Olivia Culpo heat up the front row at the Acacia runway show in Miami.