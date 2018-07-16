Paraiso during Swim Week in Miami just ended on a high note! From an SI Swimsuit brunch to an inspiring runway show, the final day of our adventure in Miami was one we'll never forget!

It's the morning of our show! Fashion guru Olivia Culpo is on hand to help style the looks that will grace the runway.

We're obsessed with these Resort 2019 looks from the designers at Cabana!

The bigger the hat, the better! Olivia plays dress up while taking a tour of the Cabana Trade Show tents.

Brunch babes! Photographer Yu Tsai and the ladies of SI Swimsuit 2018 attend the SI Swimsuit Social at The Grove at the W South Beach.

Brenna Huckaby, Robin Holzken and Haley Kalil take a break from sipping mimosas to pose for the camera!

Rosé all day! Thanks to our friends at Whispering Angel, we never ran out of our favorite summer, adult beverage!

Yasss, queen! Myla Dalbesio rocks her SI Swimsuit one-piece while going for a dip before the show!

Robin gets red-carpet ready with a little help from the dream team at Glamsquad.

Jasmyn Wilkins sizzles on the red carpet ahead of the SI Swimsuit x Paraiso x Cabana runway show.

That's a wrap! Last year's model search co-winner struts her stuff on the #SISwimSearch catwalk!