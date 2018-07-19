Brenna Huckaby's year just keeps getting better and better!

The two-time, Paralympian gold medalist is adding yet another award to her trophy case this week, as she takes home the ESPY for Best Female Athlete with a Disability. Brenna took to Instagram after the awards cermony to reflect on her journey and the other women "who were also nominated for their female badassary."

"I hope one day we won’t have 'with a disability' behind our badassness," she wrote. " But I’m proud of the limits [my fellow female athletes have] pushed."

The award comes just three days after Brenna opened the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit x Paraiso runway show, where she rocked a radiant smile and maroon bikini as she strutted down the catwalk.

Earlier this year, Brenna also became the first amputee to appear on the pages of SI Swimsuit. The professional snowboarder and mother was over the moon about the opportunity to use her new platform to empower and encourage other women with disabilities to feel sexy in their own skin.

James Macari

"Everyone should feel sexy," Brenna told SI Swimsuit. "It doesn’t matter what your body looks like, when you feel good in your skin it shows. Let me tell you, there is absolutely no reason you shouldn’t feel good in your own skin!

"...It’s very rare, if ever, you see a woman with a disability pose in sexy swimsuits. I want to help change the stigma behind disabilities. I want other women, regardless of their body, to know they are powerful and sexy."

See all of Brenna's gorgeous photos from SI Swimsuit 2018:

