Emily Ratajkowski is feeling just peachy.

The actress, 27, shared a photo that shows off her abs in a teeny, tiny, orange bikini — and gained Kim Kardashian West‘s approval.

“Fresh out,” Emily captioned the photo, posted to Instagram on Saturday.

Kim gave her thumbs up in the form of three peach emojis (and Paris Hilton responded as well, with a few fire emojis).

Emily and Kim became close friends after the reality star posted her infamous — and divisive — nude selfie in 2016. Emily was one of the people who supported Kardashian West through the backlash, and the duo ended up posing topless together (with a few middle fingers to drive the point home).

The newlywed Emily is known for flaunting her bikini bod on Instagram, but these days she’s also showing off a brand-new, two-stone engagement ring from husband Sebastian Bear-McClard. The couple tied the knot at a surprise wedding in February at N.Y.C.’s City Hall.

At first the pair wore simple, matching gold wedding bands, but Emily debuted her new ring — with square-cut and pear-cut diamonds — on July 11.

Emily got plenty of backlash online in the weeks after their unexpected wedding, but she was ready to fire back.

“People came after my marriage, like, ‘Wow. I give it three weeks,’” Emily told Marie Claire in the magazine’s June cover issue. “I’m like, ‘What?’ No one can take women seriously on any choices that they make, especially if they’re unique to them and they don’t play into the way we think women should get married. It’s a constant writing-off.”

