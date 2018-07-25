That's one way to put your new bling on display!

Everyone's favorite model turned actress took to Instagram yesterday to show off her dazzling new wedding ring, and she left little to the imagination in the process.

Emily Ratajkowski married hubby Sebastian bear-McClard in a non-traditional ceremony back in February, but is just now debuting her new diamonds on Instagram for the world to see. And trust us, you could see this gorgeous sparkler from a mile away!

Tan bb A post shared by Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata) on Jul 23, 2018 at 2:41pm PDT

Rumors that Emily and her boyfriend of four years, Jeff Magid, had split began swirling around Valentine's Day, when she was spotted in public with Sebastian. The couple never went public though, before tying the knot in a surprise ceremony at City Hall in New York City.

This isn't the first time Emily has gone topless to show off her new jewelry. Back in March, she posted another topless photo showcasing a single gold band on her ring finger.

Sure does seem like these two have come a long way since that paper-clip proposal!

