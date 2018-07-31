This post was written by Alexia Fernandez and originally appeared on People.com.

Chrissy Teigen is getting personal when it comes to her post-pregnancy body.

The model, 32, shared a video of her stretch marks on her Instagram Story on Monday while on vacation in Bali with her husband John Legend and their two children.

Wearing nothing but bikini bottoms, Chrissy gave her fans a close-up look at her stretch marks along her thighs and lower back, saying, “I guess these just aren’t going to go away. This is my new body.”

On Twitter, Chrissy also shared her views on “people with killer bodies” who showed off their physiques on Instagram.

“Instagram is crazy. I think it’s awesome people have killer bodies and are proud to show them off (I really do!!) but I know how hard it can be to forget what (for lack of a better word) regular ol’ bodies look like when everyone looks bonkers amazing,” she tweeted.

She continued in another tweet, writing, “Also I don’t really call this “body confidence” because I’m not quite there yet. I’m still super insecure. I’m just happy that I can make anyone else out there feel better about themselves!”

She also shared a photo of herself and John sharing a kiss while she was topless.

In the past, Chrissy hasn’t shied away from embracing her body (while in the nude) on social media.

The Lip Sync Battle co-host has shared photos of herself breastfeeding 11-week-old son Miles Theodore while on vacation.

Last week, she shared a photo of herself breastfeeding while lounging by the pool in the nude with a towel covering her middle section and a book in hand.

The “All of Me” singer has also been sharing photos of their family on social media.

John posted an Instagram photo of himself relaxing on a couch with his two little ones, showing Luna, 2, all smiles as Miles laid next to his dad.

“Babies in Bali,” John wrote in the post’s caption.

More photos of the kids came on Chrissy's Instagram Story, where she shared John holding Miles, Luna chowing down on “an exotic Balinese hamburger and French fries,” and Miles alone, making faces for the camera.

The cookbook author — whose second title, Cravings: Hungry For More, drops in September — also shared another hilarious breastfeeding session, in early July, when she had Chrissy nursing a then-6-week-old Miles and Luna’s baby doll at the same time.

“Luna making me feed her babydoll so I guess I have twins now,” Chrissy wrote alongside a silly photo of herself trying to acquiesce to her daughter’s demand.

