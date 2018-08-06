Three-time Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model and Victoria's Secret Angel Lily Aldridge has traded in bikinis and lingerie for a more traditional Southern look on her September subscriber cover of InStyle magazine.

The stunning cover was shot in Nashville, Tennessee, where Lily resides with her husband Caleb Followill and six-year-old daughter Dixie Pearl.

Despite being born in Los Angeles, Lily told Instyle that she's "a real Nashvillian now.”

“I get to have more of a normal routine here,” she said.

Nashville isn't exactly the first place you think of when it comes to the modeling industry, but more fashion photographers and models have started making their way to Music City.

“When I’m at a party in Paris, someone will still be like, ‘Where?’ ” Lily said. “It seems so foreign. People don’t realize how special it is here until they come and see it.”

Lily's career first took off after she landed the cover of Spanish Vogue in 2003. Six years later she walked the runway for Victoria’s Secret and went on to earn her wings the following season.

The brunette beauty made her SI Swimsuit debut in 2014, appearing on the cover alongside Chrissy Tiegen and Nina Agdal.

“My career has happened organically,” Lily said. “I was never super-successful right away. It’s been a nice, slow ride, which I like.”

So, what's next for Lily? Sky's the limit.

“I love modeling, but I want to keep evolving,” she told InStyle. “I would love to create my own beauty or fashion line one day. I feel like I’m just bursting with creativity, and I’m trying to figure out what that next lane is. I always tell my daughter, ‘You can be and do whatever you want.’ ”

See Lily's full SI Swimsuit 2016 photo shoot here:

