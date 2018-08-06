Despite being born in Los Angeles, Aldridge told Instyle that she's “a real Nashvillian now.”
Three-time Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model and Victoria's Secret Angel Lily Aldridge has traded in bikinis and lingerie for a more traditional Southern look on her September subscriber cover of InStyle magazine.
The stunning cover was shot in Nashville, Tennessee, where Lily resides with her husband Caleb Followill and six-year-old daughter Dixie Pearl.
Omg so excited to finally share my @instylemagazine September Cover shot by the amazing @alexandersaladrigas ❤️ Thank you to the sweetest, raddest, realest @laurabrown99 & for putting my along side of women I love and respect so much for the September Covers, LOVE YOU 🦄 I’m so grateful to work with so many talented and creative people 🙏🏽 Thanks to this awesome team Styled by @juliepelipas Hair @shinyanyc Makeup by @homasafar Interview by @the_callaway Wearing @chloe 💗
Despite being born in Los Angeles, Lily told Instyle that she's "a real Nashvillian now.”
“I get to have more of a normal routine here,” she said.
Nashville isn't exactly the first place you think of when it comes to the modeling industry, but more fashion photographers and models have started making their way to Music City.
“When I’m at a party in Paris, someone will still be like, ‘Where?’ ” Lily said. “It seems so foreign. People don’t realize how special it is here until they come and see it.”
“I always tell my daughter [Dixie, 6], ‘You can be and do whatever you want,’” says supermodel Lily Aldridge in our September issue. And it’s advice she herself takes to heart. She was born into a stylish family — her mother and two sisters are also models, and her brother is a photographe — with modeling in her DNA, but she’s already plotting her next move. “I love modeling, but I want to keep evolving. I would love to create my own beauty or fashion line one day. I feel like I’m just bursting with creativity, and I’m trying to figure out what that next lane is.” More from @LilyAldridge at the link in bio. I Photographed by @alexandersaladrigas
Lily's career first took off after she landed the cover of Spanish Vogue in 2003. Six years later she walked the runway for Victoria’s Secret and went on to earn her wings the following season.
The brunette beauty made her SI Swimsuit debut in 2014, appearing on the cover alongside Chrissy Tiegen and Nina Agdal.
“My career has happened organically,” Lily said. “I was never super-successful right away. It’s been a nice, slow ride, which I like.”
So, what's next for Lily? Sky's the limit.
“I love modeling, but I want to keep evolving,” she told InStyle. “I would love to create my own beauty or fashion line one day. I feel like I’m just bursting with creativity, and I’m trying to figure out what that next lane is. I always tell my daughter, ‘You can be and do whatever you want.’ ”
