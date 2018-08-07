We're Obsessed With Jasmyn Wilkins and We've Got the GIFs to Prove It

The secret's out! Our obsession with Jasmyn Wilkins is real.

By Xandria James
August 07, 2018

Oh sorry, we didn't see you there. We were too busy daydreaming about our trip to Nevis with the stunning Jasmyn Wilkins. She may be a Sports Illustrated Swimsuit rookie, but she's already blown us away with her beauty and bubbly personailty. 

Seriously, Jasmyn has stolen our hearts and we don't think we'll get them back anytime soon...but we're not complaining! Our love for Jasmyn is hard to put into words, so we'll let these five GIFs show you why we can't get enough of this Georgia peach. 

1. She's got some killer dance moves.

2. She's a RED HOT rookie.

3. She's mastered the art of the tough pose.

4. She's not afraid to get hit by some waves. 

5. She knows how to rock a teeny black bikini.

See all of Jasmyn's amazing SI Swimsuit 2018 photos here:

Jasmyn Wilkins in Nevis photographed by Josie Clough.

Jasmyn Wilkins was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by INC Swim.

Jasmyn Wilkins in Nevis photographed by Josie Clough.

Jasmyn Wilkins was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by Indie Soul.

Jasmyn Wilkins in Nevis photographed by Josie Clough.

Jasmyn Wilkins was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by Liza Bruce at Shrimpton Couture. Swimsuit by Liza Bruce at Shrimpton Couture.

Jasmyn Wilkins in Nevis photographed by Josie Clough.

Jasmyn Wilkins was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by Charmosa by N. Hall.

Jasmyn Wilkins in Nevis photographed by Josie Clough.

Jasmyn Wilkins was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by Love Culture.

Jasmyn Wilkins in Nevis photographed by Josie Clough.

Jasmyn Wilkins was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by Hunza G.

Jasmyn Wilkins in Nevis photographed by Josie Clough.

Jasmyn Wilkins was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by INC Swim.

Jasmyn Wilkins in Nevis photographed by Josie Clough.

Jasmyn Wilkins was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by Maui Girl.

Jasmyn Wilkins in Nevis photographed by Josie Clough.

Jasmyn Wilkins was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by Charmosa Swimwear by N Hall.

Jasmyn Wilkins in Nevis photographed by Josie Clough.

Jasmyn Wilkins was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by Liza Bruce at Shrimpton Couture.

Jasmyn Wilkins in Nevis photographed by Josie Clough.

Jasmyn Wilkins was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by Private Party.

Jasmyn Wilkins in Nevis photographed by Josie Clough.

Jasmyn Wilkins was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by Maui Girl.

Jasmyn Wilkins in Nevis photographed by Josie Clough.

Jasmyn Wilkins was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by TRIANGL.

Jasmyn Wilkins in Nevis photographed by Josie Clough.

Jasmyn Wilkins was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by Indie Soul.

Jasmyn Wilkins in Nevis photographed by Josie Clough.

Jasmyn Wilkins was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by TeenyB Bikini Couture.

Jasmyn Wilkins in Nevis photographed by Josie Clough.

Jasmyn Wilkins was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by Love Culture.

Jasmyn Wilkins in Nevis photographed by Josie Clough.

Jasmyn Wilkins was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by PEIXOTO.

Jasmyn Wilkins in Nevis photographed by Josie Clough.

Jasmyn Wilkins was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by Liza Bruce at Shrimpton Couture.

Jasmyn Wilkins in Nevis photographed by Josie Clough.

Jasmyn Wilkins was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by TRIANGL.

Jasmyn Wilkins in Nevis photographed by Josie Clough.

Jasmyn Wilkins was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by Charmosa Swimwear by N Hall.

Jasmyn Wilkins in Nevis photographed by Josie Clough.

Jasmyn Wilkins was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by IZTALI SWIM.

Jasmyn Wilkins in Nevis photographed by Josie Clough.

Jasmyn Wilkins was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by milkbaby bikini by Cat Thordarson.

Jasmyn Wilkins in Nevis photographed by Josie Clough.

Jasmyn Wilkins was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by Charmosa Swimwear by N Hall.

Jasmyn Wilkins in Nevis photographed by Josie Clough.

Jasmyn Wilkins was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by Maui Girl.

Jasmyn Wilkins in Nevis photographed by Josie Clough.

Jasmyn Wilkins was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by milkbaby bikini by Cat Thordarson.

Jasmyn Wilkins in Nevis photographed by Josie Clough.

Jasmyn Wilkins was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by TeenyB Bikini Couture.

Jasmyn Wilkins in Nevis photographed by Josie Clough.

Jasmyn Wilkins was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by INC Swim.

Jasmyn Wilkins in Nevis photographed by Josie Clough.

Jasmyn Wilkins was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by milkbaby bikini by Cat Thordarson.

Jasmyn Wilkins in Nevis photographed by Josie Clough.

Jasmyn Wilkins was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by Charmosa Swimwear by N Hall.

Jasmyn Wilkins in Nevis photographed by Josie Clough.

Jasmyn Wilkins was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by IZTALI SWIM.

Jasmyn Wilkins in Nevis photographed by Josie Clough.

Jasmyn Wilkins was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by Hunza G.

Jasmyn Wilkins in Nevis photographed by Josie Clough.

Jasmyn Wilkins was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by TRIANGL.

Jasmyn Wilkins in Nevis photographed by Josie Clough.

Jasmyn Wilkins was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by Love Culture.

Jasmyn Wilkins in Nevis photographed by Josie Clough.

Jasmyn Wilkins was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by IZTALI SWIM.

Jasmyn Wilkins in Nevis photographed by Josie Clough.

Jasmyn Wilkins was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by Private Party.

1 of 35
Jasmyn Wilkins 2018: Nevis

Advertisement

You May Like

More Swim Daily

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for Swimsuit Newsletters

The best of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit delivered right to your inbox.
Sign up Now