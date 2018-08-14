What is Chrissy Teigen's Net Worth?

This post was written by Jonathan Borge and originally appeared on InStyle.com.

Plain and simple: 32-year-old Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover girl-turned-cookbook author Chrissy Teigen has earned more than just a devoted fan base over the years.

Thanks to a series of projects — from endorsements to appearances to collaborations — the model topped Forbes’s 2017 list of the World’s Highest-Paid Models at No. 3. She took home $13.5 million that year, and considering she's kept up the work flow (and then some), we'd estimate her net worth to remain somewhere in that ballpark.

Yes, Chrissy has lately made the news for her frequent motherhood updates — she and husband John Legend are parents to Luna, 2, and Miles, almost 3 months — however, she initially racked up Twitter followers not only for her funny punch lines, but also for modeling gigs with brands like Tresemmé and BECCA, which contribute to her net worth. Additionally, she’s the host of Lip Sync Battle and is preparing to release a follow-up to her successful cookbook Cravings, which made the New York Times Food and Diet Best Sellers list at No. 3 in August 2016.

Funnily enough, Chrissy knows that people talk about her chops — and she’s the first to defend them. In February, a Twitter user suggested she only spends John's money, to which she replied in the way only a woman worth millions could: with a screen shot of her high rank on the aforementioned Forbes list.

BOOM.

See some of Chrissy's hottest moments with SI Swimsuit:

