Is there such a thing as an intentional wardrobe malfunction?!

Emily Ratajkowski is ready to free the nipple...sort of. In a sensational new Instagram snap, the brunette beauty poses at the dinner table with one of her "girls" out for the world to see. All at a public restaurant? Yep, you read that right.

The model, who has amassed a whopping 19 million followers thanks to her Instagram prowess, was careful to blur out the nudity to avoid getting flagged by the social media platform. Emily captioned the photo with a simple fork and knife emoji, leaving a little mystery behind the eye-popping moment.

Is it really a wardrobe malfunction if you proudly post it? Maybe not. But you won't find us complaining — that's for sure!

