Emily Ratajkowski Isn't Afraid of a Little Nip Slip

Emily Ratajkowski is the queen of naked selfies, but her latest snap is on a whole new level. 

By Kelsey Hendrix
August 14, 2018

Is there such a thing as an intentional wardrobe malfunction?! 

Emily Ratajkowski is ready to free the nipple...sort of. In a sensational new Instagram snap, the brunette beauty poses at the dinner table with one of her "girls" out for the world to see. All at a public restaurant? Yep, you read that right. 

The model, who has amassed a whopping 19 million followers thanks to her Instagram prowess, was careful to blur out the nudity to avoid getting flagged by the social media platform. Emily captioned the photo with a simple fork and knife emoji, leaving a little mystery behind the eye-popping moment. 

 

 

A post shared by Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata) on

Is it really a wardrobe malfunction if you proudly post it? Maybe not. But you won't find us complaining — that's for sure! 

See all of Emily's gorgeous photos from SI Swimsuit 2015:

Yu Tsai
Yu Tsai
Yu Tsai
Yu Tsai
Yu Tsai
Yu Tsai
Yu Tsai
Yu Tsai
Yu Tsai
Yu Tsai
Yu Tsai
Yu Tsai
Yu Tsai
Yu Tsai
Yu Tsai
Yu Tsai
Yu Tsai
Yu Tsai
Yu Tsai
Yu Tsai
Yu Tsai
Yu Tsai
Yu Tsai
Yu Tsai
Yu Tsai
Yu Tsai
Yu Tsai
Yu Tsai
Yu Tsai
Yu Tsai
1 of 30
Emily Ratajkowski 2015: Kauai, Hawaii

Advertisement

You May Like

More Swim Daily

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for Swimsuit Newsletters

The best of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit delivered right to your inbox.
Sign up Now