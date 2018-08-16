This post was written by Robyn Merrett and originally appeared on People.com.

Robyn Lawley is lucky to be alive and has the scars to prove it.

Two months ago, the 29-year-old Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model, who has lupus and antiphospholipid syndrome, suffered a seizure then fell down a flight of stairs. Robyn hasn’t spoken publicly about the accident until now.

“As I’m getting ready to return to work, feeling strong and near myself again, I want to be completely honest with you, in this day and age where we seemingly share all, I needed some time, healing physically and emotionally,” Robyn captioned the Instagram, a before and after photo of the scars around her forehead and mouth.

“I do however want the truth known. Nearly 2 months ago I had an accident.”

“There’s a reason I was public about my lupus and aps [antiphospholipid syndrome] diagnosis from the starts, a lifelong incurable (for now) condition I didn’t know what I or still am in for,” the Australian model continued.

Lupus is an inflammatory disease that affects thousands of people. While the underlying cause is unknown, Lupus causes a person’s immune system to attack healthy cells, damaging many parts of the body.

Antiphospholipid syndrome is also an autoimmune disease, but it attacks normal proteins in the blood. People with aps often suffer blood clots and recurrent miscarriages.

“I unfortunately had a seizure on my staircase, I fell from over 7ft and landed on my face. I suppose it’s ironic that I’m a model, however I’m grateful I didn’t break my neck.”

Robyn also revealed how thankful she is that her 3-year-old daughter Ripley Lawley Schmidt with husband Everest Schmidt was not with her at the time of the accident.

“I’ve managed to come full circle with that gratefulness, and luck. I could of had it holding my daughter for example, or I could be in a wheelchair, or not breathing at all.

“With fashion week coming soon I wanted to acknowledge my new lighting bolt scar on my forehead (aka official wizard now) lip and chin.”

“As the scars fade, apart of me wants nothing to do with them and a part of me wants to embrace them. They make us who we are. Plus wearing daily makeup to cover my face is something I do not do.”

Robyn also paid tribute to other people fighting disease in hopes of comforting some of her fans who may be in similar situations.

“Life isn’t all rainbows. I’ve found strength the past few months following people who are brave to share their physical and emotional ongoing battles.”

“Thank you @elly.mayday (battling ovarian cancer) thank you @chelseabonner (battling fibromyalgia) thank you @_indianrosee & @selenagomez (fellow lupus warriors) thank you.”

“To anyone that’s going through something I’m sorry for the pain you have to ensure.”

“You are always welcome to DM questions about SLE (lupus) or APS. Thank you to the hospital staff and doctors who were fast to treat me. Thank you to my love of my life saving me. Sending out love and positive vibes.

“You can always follow @lupusorg or @lupusla to help support lupus research. This photo is from the hospital a couple of months ago and one from a week ago. Peace Robyn.”

