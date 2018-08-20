Lily Aldridge Is Pregnant with Her Second Child!

This post was written by Alicia Brunker and originally appeared on InStyle.com.

Lily Aldridge just made our Monday morning brighter with the news of her second pregnancy!

The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model announced that she’s expecting baby number two with husband and Kings of Leon singer, Caleb Followill, in an Instagram post that fully displays her growing belly.

In the photo, Lily snaps a selfie while wearing a bikini, which bares her tiny bump. “SURPRISE,” she captioned the shot.

SURPRISE A post shared by Lily Aldridge (@lilyaldridge) on Aug 19, 2018 at 12:22pm PDT

Her supermodel friends immediately flooded the mama-to-be’s comments section, leaving sweet messages of support. “Yayyyyyyy,” Kendall Jenner wrote alongside a few heart emojis. Meanwhile, Karlie Kloss added: “So excited for you mama lily!!!!!”

Nick Jonas even took time from his engagement celebrations with Priyanka Chopra to congratulate his friend in the form of two praise hand emojis.

Lily and Caleb are already parents to six-year-old daughter Dixie, who Lily revealed “is my best friend and the only person that I want to hang out with” in an interview with Porter.

Rock n Roll Mama A post shared by Lily Aldridge (@lilyaldridge) on Aug 2, 2018 at 7:10pm PDT

“I am so proud to be a mom; it’s the greatest achievement in my life without a doubt,” she added.

Looks like Lily and Dixie will have to make room for one more in their BFF circle.

See all of Lily's gorgeous photos from SI Swimsuit 2014:

