Ever found yourself delayed at the airport and in desperate need of a charge? There's a suitcase for that!

If you've traveled by air over the last two years, you've likely encounted the Away Bigger Carry-On. Known for its sleek shape, chic colors and built-in charger, this carry-on has been deemed everything from the "suitcase of summer" to "the celebrity carry-on."

And thanks to one of own travel experts, Kate Bock, we're in the know, too! The Away Carry-On is a favorite of the Canadian native and six-time Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model, who spends arguably more time on the road than in her own home. When you're gone that much, a bag that makes travel more seamless is essential, right?

Enter the Away Bigger Carry-On. Coming in at $245, this roller bag is made of German polycarbonate that is lightweight and durable. The bag, which comes in a variety of shades like brick, blush and black, features a compression pad and hidden laundry bag to ensure organization on the go.

What could be better? An ejectable battery, of course! Created with the tech-obssessed in mind, the Away Bigger Carry-On features an ejectable battery that can charge your phone up to 5 times. (Note: It's TSA-approved and compliant with all airline policies.) Best of all, Away luggage comes with a 100-day trial and lifetime warranty, so you can try out a piece before you commit and rest easy knowing that if anything breaks, the company will fix or replace it.

Head over to awaytravel.com to shop for your new, supermodel-approved carry-on!