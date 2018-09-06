Paige Spiranac Is the Sexiest Steelers Fan of All Time

Celebrate the start of the NFL season with this ultra-sexy photo of golf goddess Paige Spiranac. 

By Kelsey Hendrix
September 06, 2018

Are you ready for some football?! 

We know one person who certainly is! Sports Illustrated Swimsuit 2018 athlete Paige Spiranac sent Steelers nation into a frenzy today as she posted a super sexy photo in her "good luck" gear. Sporting a black-and-white beanie and a barely-there body suit, Paige sizzled as she professed her love for the NFL and her Pittsburgh Steelers.

"You guys know I love golf, but some of you probably didn’t know that I’m a huge football fan too. Both my parents are from Pittsburgh so I love my Steelers!", Paige wrote alongside the snap.   

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

"Fun fact- I always wear this beanie for every Steelers game for good luck," she continued. "It hasn’t worked so much the last couple years but this is the year!"

Paige is hosting a fantasy football content with FanDuel this week, where the winner will get $500 and a signed football from Jerome Bettis. The golf goddess has a history of partnering with the fantasy sports providers and has hosted a variety of contests with FanDuel and Draft Kings in the past.  

See all of Paige's stunning photos from SI Swimsuit 2018:

Paige Spiranac was photographed by James Macari in Aruba.

Paige Spiranac was photographed by James Macari in Aruba. Top by MIKOH. Swimsuit by SLATE SWIM.

Paige Spiranac was photographed by James Macari in Aruba. Swimsuit by HAUS OF PINKLEMONAID.

Paige Spiranac was photographed by James Macari in Aruba. Swimsuit by BFYNE.

Paige Spiranac was photographed by James Macari in Aruba. Swimsuit by AreYouAmI.

Paige Spiranac was photographed by James Macari in Aruba. Swimsuit by HAUS OF PINKLEMONAID.

Paige Spiranac was photographed by James Macari in Aruba. Swimsuit by BFYNE.

Paige Spiranac was photographed by James Macari in Aruba. Swimsuit by Po Swim by Ava Frati.

Paige Spiranac was photographed by James Macari in Aruba. Swimsuit by BFYNE.

Paige Spiranac was photographed by James Macari in Aruba. Swimsuit by Po Swim by Ava Frati.

Paige Spiranac was photographed by James Macari in Aruba. Top by Divamp. Swimsuit by SLATE SWIM.

Paige Spiranac was photographed by James Macari in Aruba. Swimsuit by AreYouAmI.

Paige Spiranac was photographed by James Macari in Aruba. Swimsuit by Beach Bunny Swimwear.

Paige Spiranac was photographed by James Macari in Aruba. Swimsuit by HAUS OF PINKLEMONAID.

Paige Spiranac was photographed by James Macari in Aruba. Swimsuit by BFYNE.

Paige Spiranac was photographed by James Macari in Aruba. Swimsuit by Beach Bunny Swimwear.

Paige Spiranac was photographed by James Macari in Aruba. Swimsuit by AreYouAmI.

Paige Spiranac was photographed by James Macari in Aruba. Swimsuit by HAUS OF PINKLEMONAID.

Paige Spiranac was photographed by James Macari in Aruba. Swimsuit by BFYNE.

Paige Spiranac was photographed by James Macari in Aruba. Swimsuit by Po Swim by Ava Frati.

Paige Spiranac was photographed by James Macari in Aruba. Top by Only Hearts. Swimsuit by Luli Fama.

Paige Spiranac was photographed by James Macari in Aruba. Swimsuit by BFYNE.

Paige Spiranac was photographed by James Macari in Aruba. Swimsuit by MIKOH.

Paige Spiranac was photographed by James Macari in Aruba. Swimsuit by HAUS OF PINKLEMONAID.

Paige Spiranac was photographed by James Macari in Aruba. Swimsuit by BFYNE.

Paige Spiranac was photographed by James Macari in Aruba. Swimsuit by AreYouAmI.

Paige Spiranac was photographed by James Macari in Aruba. Top by Divamp. Swimsuit by SLATE SWIM.

Paige Spiranac was photographed by James Macari in Aruba. Swimsuit by BFYNE.

Paige Spiranac was photographed by James Macari in Aruba. Swimsuit by MIKOH.

Paige Spiranac was photographed by James Macari in Aruba. Swimsuit by BfYNE.

Paige Spiranac was photographed by James Macari in Aruba. Swimsuit by AreYouAmI.

Paige Spiranac was photographed by James Macari in Aruba. Swimsuit by Beach Bunny Swimwear.

Paige Spiranac was photographed by James Macari in Aruba. Swimsuit by BFYNE.

Paige Spiranac was photographed by James Macari in Aruba. Swimsuit by HAUS OF PINKLEMONAID.

Paige Spiranac was photographed by James Macari in Aruba. Swimsuit by MIKOH.

Paige Spiranac was photographed by James Macari in Aruba. Top by Divamp. Swimsuit by SLATE SWIM.

Paige Spiranac was photographed by James Macari in Aruba. Top by Only Hearts. Swimsuit by Luli Fama.

Paige Spiranac was photographed by James Macari in Aruba. Top by MIKOH. Swimsuit by SLATE SWIM.

Paige Spiranac was photographed by James Macari in Aruba. Swimsuit by MIKOH.

Paige Spiranac was photographed by James Macari in Aruba. Swimsuit by BFYNE.

Paige Spiranac was photographed by James Macari in Aruba. Top by Only Hearts. Swimsuit by Luli Fama.

Paige Spiranac was photographed by James Macari in Aruba. Swimsuit by BFYNE.

Paige Spiranac was photographed by James Macari in Aruba. Top by Only Hearts. Swimsuit by Luli Fama.

Paige Spiranac was photographed by James Macari in Aruba. Swimsuit by BFYNE.

Paige Spiranac was photographed by James Macari in Aruba. Swimsuit by AreYouAmI.

