Celebrate the start of the NFL season with this ultra-sexy photo of golf goddess Paige Spiranac.
Are you ready for some football?!
We know one person who certainly is! Sports Illustrated Swimsuit 2018 athlete Paige Spiranac sent Steelers nation into a frenzy today as she posted a super sexy photo in her "good luck" gear. Sporting a black-and-white beanie and a barely-there body suit, Paige sizzled as she professed her love for the NFL and her Pittsburgh Steelers.
"You guys know I love golf, but some of you probably didn’t know that I’m a huge football fan too. Both my parents are from Pittsburgh so I love my Steelers!", Paige wrote alongside the snap.
"Fun fact- I always wear this beanie for every Steelers game for good luck," she continued. "It hasn’t worked so much the last couple years but this is the year!"
Paige is hosting a fantasy football content with FanDuel this week, where the winner will get $500 and a signed football from Jerome Bettis. The golf goddess has a history of partnering with the fantasy sports providers and has hosted a variety of contests with FanDuel and Draft Kings in the past.
