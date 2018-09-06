Are you ready for some football?!

We know one person who certainly is! Sports Illustrated Swimsuit 2018 athlete Paige Spiranac sent Steelers nation into a frenzy today as she posted a super sexy photo in her "good luck" gear. Sporting a black-and-white beanie and a barely-there body suit, Paige sizzled as she professed her love for the NFL and her Pittsburgh Steelers.

"You guys know I love golf, but some of you probably didn’t know that I’m a huge football fan too. Both my parents are from Pittsburgh so I love my Steelers!", Paige wrote alongside the snap.

"Fun fact- I always wear this beanie for every Steelers game for good luck," she continued. "It hasn’t worked so much the last couple years but this is the year!"

Paige is hosting a fantasy football content with FanDuel this week, where the winner will get $500 and a signed football from Jerome Bettis. The golf goddess has a history of partnering with the fantasy sports providers and has hosted a variety of contests with FanDuel and Draft Kings in the past.

See all of Paige's stunning photos from SI Swimsuit 2018:

