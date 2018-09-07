Barbara Palvin Lands a Spot in the 2018 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show

Barbara Palvin will walk in this year's Victoria's Secret Fashion Show. 

By Kelsey Hendrix
September 07, 2018

Barbara Palvin knows firsthand that dreams really do come true! 

The 2016 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Rookie of the Year and  L'Oréal Paris ambassador put rumors to rest with a post announcing that she will be walking in the 2018 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show. 

"Wooowww!! Im speechless," Barbara captioned the video of her shooting a confetti popper. "So happy to share the news with you all that i’ll be walking the Victoria’s Secret fashion show this year. Thank you @victoriassecret for making my dream come true!!"

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

The Hungarian beauty has appeared on the pages of SI Swimsuit for the past three years. During her rookie season, Barbara shot with James Macari in Turks & Caicos, and went on to win the title of Rookie of the Year thanks to an overwhelming number of fan votes. She's gone on to shoot with photographer Ben Watts twice in Curacao and The Bahamas. 

Barbara had recently posted a number of Instagram photos about working with the lingerie retailer, leading fans and followers to speculate about her involvement in this year's runway show. Looks like the Barbara Palvin faithful can rest easy knowing they will in fact see their favorite bombshell strut her stuff on this year's iconic catwalk!  

See all of Barbara's gorgeous photos from SI Swimsuit 2018:

<p>Barbara Palvin was photographed by Ben Watts in the Bahamas. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.olavidaswimwear.com" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">Ola Vida</a>.</p>

Ben Watts
<p>Barbara Palvin was photographed by Ben Watts in the Bahamas. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.areyouami.com" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">AreYouAmI</a>.</p>

Ben Watts
<p>Barbara Palvin was photographed by Ben Watts in the Bahamas. Swimsuit by <a href="https://www.swimspot.com/shop/new/sports-illustrated-femme-rsc-asym-one-pc/ros/?utm_source=si-com-swimsuit&amp;utm_medium=referral&amp;utm_campaign=website-links" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">Sports Illustrated Swim</a>.</p>

Ben Watts
<p>Barbara Palvin was photographed by Ben Watts in the Bahamas. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.leeandlani.com" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">Lee + Lani</a>. Denim by <a href="http://www.tommy.com" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">Tommy Hilfiger</a>.</p>

Ben Watts
<p>Barbara Palvin was photographed by Ben Watts in the Bahamas. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.jackssurfboards.com/womens_bottoms_shorts/Op/Piped-Corduroy-Short/BYBr/IS181174/" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">Op by Icons of Culture.</a></p>

Ben Watts
<p>Barbara Palvin was photographed by Ben Watts in the Bahamas. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.indahclothing.com" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">INDAH CLOTHING</a>.</p>

Ben Watts
<p>Barbara Palvin was photographed by Ben Watts in the Bahamas.</p>

Ben Watts
<p>Barbara Palvin was photographed by Ben Watts in the Bahamas. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.areyouami.com" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">AreYouAmI</a>.</p>

Ben Watts
<p>Barbara Palvin was photographed by Ben Watts in the Bahamas. Swimsuit by <a href="https://www.swimspot.com/shop/new/sports-illustrated-femme-rsc-asym-one-pc/ros/?utm_source=si-com-swimsuit&amp;utm_medium=referral&amp;utm_campaign=website-links" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">Sports Illustrated Swim</a>.</p>

Ben Watts
<p>Barbara Palvin was photographed by Ben Watts in the Bahamas. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.shophausofpinklemonaid.com" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">Haus of PinkLemonaid</a>.</p>

Ben Watts
<p>Barbara Palvin was photographed by Ben Watts in the Bahamas. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.olavidaswimwear.com" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">Ola Vida</a>.</p>

Ben Watts
<p>Barbara Palvin was photographed by Ben Watts in the Bahamas. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.shopsiswim.com" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">Sports Illustrated Swim</a>.</p>

Ben Watts
<p>Barbara Palvin was photographed by Ben Watts in the Bahamas. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.jackssurfboards.com/womens_bottoms_shorts/Op/Piped-Corduroy-Short/BYBr/IS181174/" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">Op by Icons of Culture.</a></p>

Ben Watts
<p>Barbara Palvin was photographed by Ben Watts in the Bahamas. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.indahclothing.com" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">INDAH CLOTHING</a>.</p>

Ben Watts
<p>Barbara Palvin was photographed by Ben Watts in the Bahamas. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.elissabeachwear.com" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">Elissa Beachwear</a>.</p>

Ben Watts
<p>Barbara Palvin was photographed by Ben Watts in the Bahamas. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.indahclothing.com" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">INDAH CLOTHING</a>.</p>

Ben Watts
<p>Barbara Palvin was photographed by Ben Watts in the Bahamas. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.olavidaswimwear.com" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">Ola Vida</a>.</p>

Ben Watts
<p>Barbara Palvin was photographed by Ben Watts in the Bahamas. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.lspace.com" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">L*Space</a>. Jacket by <a href="http://www.jadedldn.com" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">Jaded London</a>.</p>

Ben Watts
<p>Barbara Palvin was photographed by Ben Watts in the Bahamas. Swimsuit by <a href="https://www.swimspot.com/shop/new/sports-illustrated-femme-rsc-asym-one-pc/ros/?utm_source=si-com-swimsuit&amp;utm_medium=referral&amp;utm_campaign=website-links" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">Sports Illustrated Swim</a>.</p>

Ben Watts
<p>Barbara Palvin was photographed by Ben Watts in the Bahamas. Swimsuit by <a href="https://www.swimspot.com/shop/new/sports-illustrated-femme-rsc-asym-one-pc/ros/?utm_source=si-com-swimsuit&amp;utm_medium=referral&amp;utm_campaign=website-links" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">Sports Illustrated Swim</a>.</p>

Ben Watts
<p>Barbara Palvin was photographed by Ben Watts in the Bahamas. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.indahclothing.com" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">INDAH CLOTHING</a>.</p>

Ben Watts
<p>Barbara Palvin was photographed by Ben Watts in the Bahamas. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.elissabeachwear.com" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">Elissa Beachwear</a>.</p>

Ben Watts
<p>Barbara Palvin was photographed by Ben Watts in the Bahamas. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.olavidaswimwear.com" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">Ola Vida</a>.</p>

Ben Watts
<p>Barbara Palvin was photographed by Ben Watts in the Bahamas. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.bodyglove.com" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">Body Glove</a>.</p>

Ben Watts
<p>Barbara Palvin was photographed by Ben Watts in the Bahamas. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.areyouami.com" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">AreYouAmI</a>.</p>

Ben Watts
<p>Barbara Palvin was photographed by Ben Watts in the Bahamas. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.indahclothing.com" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">INDAH CLOTHING</a>.</p>

Ben Watts
<p>Barbara Palvin was photographed by Ben Watts in the Bahamas. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.olavidaswimwear.com" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">Ola Vida</a>.</p>

Ben Watts
<p>Barbara Palvin was photographed by Ben Watts in the Bahamas. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.indahclothing.com" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">INDAH CLOTHING</a>.</p>

Ben Watts
<p>Barbara Palvin was photographed by Ben Watts in the Bahamas. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.bodyglove.com" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">Body Glove</a>.</p>

Ben Watts
<p>Barbara Palvin was photographed by Ben Watts in the Bahamas. Swimsuit by <a href="https://www.swimspot.com/shop/new/sports-illustrated-femme-rsc-asym-one-pc/ros/?utm_source=si-com-swimsuit&amp;utm_medium=referral&amp;utm_campaign=website-links" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">Sports Illustrated Swim</a>.</p>

Ben Watts
<p>Barbara Palvin was photographed by Ben Watts in the Bahamas. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.leeandlani.com" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">Lee + Lani</a>. Denim by <a href="http://www.tommy.com" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">Tommy Hilfiger</a>.</p>

Ben Watts
<p>Barbara Palvin was photographed by Ben Watts in the Bahamas. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.indahclothing.com" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">INDAH CLOTHING</a>.</p>

Ben Watts
<p>Barbara Palvin was photographed by Ben Watts in the Bahamas. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.olavidaswimwear.com" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">Ola Vida</a>.</p>

Ben Watts
<p>Barbara Palvin was photographed by Ben Watts in the Bahamas. Swimsuit by <a href="https://www.swimspot.com/shop/new/sports-illustrated-femme-rsc-asym-one-pc/ros/?utm_source=si-com-swimsuit&amp;utm_medium=referral&amp;utm_campaign=website-links" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">Sports Illustrated Swim</a>.</p>

Ben Watts
<p>Barbara Palvin was photographed by Ben Watts in the Bahamas. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.indahclothing.com" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">INDAH CLOTHING</a>.</p>

Ben Watts
<p>Barbara Palvin was photographed by Ben Watts in the Bahamas. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.olavidaswimwear.com" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">Ola Vida</a>.</p>

Ben Watts
