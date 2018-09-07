Heidi Klum Says Goodbye to Project Runway After 16 Seasons

After 16 seasons, Heidi Klum is saying 'Auf Wiedersehen' to Project Runway.

The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit legend, turned TV host, turned swim and lignerie designer took to social media this morning to share the news with fans and followers.

“After 16 incredible seasons, I am saying ‘Auf Wiedersehen’ to Project Runway, a show that I was honored to host and help create,” Heidi said in a statement. “I am incredibly proud of the show, and it will always have a special place in my heart. I am so appreciative of the dedicated fans, and most of all, I am grateful that we could shine a light on creativity and help launch so many talented designers’ careers. I’m most excited that my journey with my dear friend and colleague, Tim Gunn, is far from over. We will be partnering with Amazon for a new show, and we’re excited for everyone to see what we’re designing next!”

Heidi's upcoming new series “will be a fresh take in the reality space and will appeal to a global audience who are entertained by competition, storytelling, and authenticity. Additionally, Amazon Fashion will create a shoppable experience for viewers,” according to a press release from Amazon.

Despite Heidi's departure, Project Runway has been renewed for a 17th season and will move back to Bravo, where it aired from 2004-08, following its run at Lifetime.

“We are beyond excited to reboot Project Runway at the network where it all began. Leaning into the creative process in an entertaining way has always been part of Bravo’s DNA, and Project Runway perfectly captures that,” Frances Berwick, President Lifestyle Networks, NBCUniversal Cable Entertainment, said in a statement. “This franchise will be an important cornerstone to complement Bravo’s original premium scripted and unscripted slate, and we expect it to drive the same level of fan-dom and passion as we experienced last time it was on Bravo.”

