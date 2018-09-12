Alexis Ren is trading in her bikini for ballroom dancing shoes!

The 2018 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Rookie of the Year is part of the cast of the 27th season of Dancing with the Stars. She will compete against other celebs like radio personality Bobby Bones and former NFL linebacker DeMarcus Ware for the coveted Mirrorball Trophy.

"I hope mom is watching and smiling from above," Alexis wrote on an Instagram post about her involvment with the show. "Excited to be a part of @dancingabc let's do this @alanbersten."

Spoiler: The model and social media superstar may have a leg up on her fellow contestants! On her rookie SI Swimsuit shoot, she revealed that she is a classically trained ballerina and we know firsthand that she's not rusty at all!

Season 27 of Dancing with the Stars premieres Sept. 24 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC. We know who we'll be rooting for!

