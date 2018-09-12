This post was written by Jessica Wang and originally appeared on HelloGiggles.com.

At the heels of all things odious (Brett Kavanaugh’s confirmation hearing, Hurricane Florence), it’s fitting that a designer would debut perhaps the biggest necessity of 2018: A transparent purse that can hold a champagne bottle. It’s what we need right now, and supermodel Gigi Hadid certainly gets it.

At the Business of Fashion 500 event in New York, Gigi was spotted carrying the hottest accessory on the red carpet, a clear Brandon Maxwell bag that featured a luxe gold circle handle. Inside the bag? A bottle of pink rosé. Gigi paired the transparent purse with a vibrant marigold jumpsuit from Brandon Maxwell’s spring 2019 collection. On September 11th, the model took to Instagram to showcase her whimsical look, captioning the photo: “[Brandon Maxwell] saves fashion emergencies with yellow jumpsuits and pink champagne.”

If you ask us, there's no better accessory than a sparkling bottle of rosé.

The Business of Fashion 500 gala was held on September 9th in Brooklyn, New York. Among the high-profile attendees was comedian Tiffany Haddish, Bella Hadid, Jason Wu, and more. The event came during New York Fashion Week, and Gigi has had her plate full this season. The 23-year-old model walked the runway for designers like Ralph Lauren and Prabal Gurung. For Gurung’s spring 2019 show, it was quite the family affair—Gigi walked the runway alongside sister Bella and brother Anwar.

As PopSugar explains, the clear Brandon Maxwell bag debuted during the designer’s NYFW collection. Maxwell took to Instagram to showcase Gigi’s vibrant lewk on September 12th, and noted the outfit is available to shop at Moda Operandi.

We cannot get enough of Gigi's Brandon Maxwell purse and her pink champagne. Fashun.

