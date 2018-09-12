This story was written by Aurelie Corinthios and originally appeared on People.com.

We may know why Drake is so “upset.”

Supermodel Heidi Klum admitted that she ghosted the rapper when he texted her after she admitted to having a crush on him.

It all started on the Ellen DeGeneres Show, where Heidi, 45, played a game of Who Would You Rather? After seeing the segment, Drake, 31, got Heidi's number through a mutual friend, she said — but she had already met and fallen for her current boyfriend, rocker Tom Kaulitz.

“Sorry, Drake. You snooze, you lose. You know what I mean? He was basically like a week too late,” she said during another Ellen appearance airing Tuesday. “Someone who I know knows him, and I guess he asked to have my number, and then he texted me. And I was like, oh my gosh, this is so weird. But then I never texted him back because I found the love of my life.”

“Wait, he texted you and you didn’t even respond?” asked Ellen, 60.

“No. I mean, what do you do?” Heidi said. “I’m embarrassed about it. Drake, I’m sorry I didn’t text you back. You’re cool. I still love your music. I’ll probably come to the concerts very soon.

“Yeah, well, you’re not going to be able to get in,” Ellen joked.

Heidi also discussed leaving Project Runway and the new fashion reality series she’s working to develop, produce and headline with her longtime co-host Tim Gunn on Amazon Prime Video.

Why Amazon?

“I think it’s the future — I mean, we love television, but we also shop different now, and I think also sometimes we look at our favorite shows differently,” Heidi said. “So when I’m in bed and I’m watching something, how awesome would it be if I were like, ‘Oh my God, I love this, I want to buy that.’ I think that’s amazing. … You can do everything at once at the same time. So I thought it was the perfect home for us.”

“I feel like what we’ve never had at Project Runway was something for the designers — where the designers create something that then can actually end up in your closets,” she continued. “So I think it’s amazing now that when you see our new fashion show, they have the opportunity to sell the clothes to you guys if you like them. So I think that was always missing and I love that aspect of it.”

That being said, Heidi admitted it wasn’t easy to say goodbye to Project Runway after 16 seasons.

“It’s really hard for me too, in a way, because it’s been my baby,” she said. “I don’t know if you guys know but I helped create the show, sell the show to the networks and really get it off the ground and get it going. But after 16 years, I felt like it was time for this baby to walk by itself and for me to push out a new one.”

“It is like a baby. Because when you do that, you nurture it, you feed it the right thing and you make sure everything is perfect and that’s what I’m doing right now with this new show that I’m doing on Amazon,” she added.

Speaking to PEOPLE on the red carpet at the Creative Arts Emmy Awards on Sunday, Heidi and Tim said that while they don’t have a premiere date yet, they’re working to get their new show off the ground “as soon as possible.”

According to a press release from the streaming giant, the new show “will be a fresh take in the reality space and will appeal to a global audience who are entertained by competition, storytelling, and authenticity.”