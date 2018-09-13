Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

TRIANGL Swimwear is widely known for their neoprene bikinis that began flooding our Instagram feeds five years ago. They were at the forefront of the social media influencer market and quickly became the go-to, cool-girl brand to wear on the beach. And now they’re back to reclaim their throne with this hot new collection.

The racer-girl aesthetic is on all the hottest runways, from Fenty x Puma to Tommy Hilfiger. SO what are you waiting for? Bring some street style to your bikini drawer with these bold bikinis!

Bonus: They're all under $100!

The Paxi, Syros, and Skalia by TRIANGL

Available on triangl.com, $79