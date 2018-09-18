Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Behind every gorgeous Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model is a hair stylist and his curling iron!

If you've ever wondered how the women of SI Swimsuit get those perfect beach waves, you're not alone. The hairstyle is as timeless as a bikini at the beach, but you don't have to be relaxing on a remote island to embrace them!

We spoke to SI Swimsuit hair stylist Adam Maclay, who mastered the look on our 2018 shoot in Nevis, to find out which tool he uses to create those effortless, tousled curls.

Courtesy of GHD Hair

GHD Curve 1.25" Soft Curl Iron

Available at Available at sephora.com , $199

"This iron is the best!" Adam reveals. "With a 20-second heat-up feature, this iron helps you get ready quickly. There is no temperature setting; it is a maintained temperature of 365 degrees, helping you create effortless waves without damaging your hair.

"And the best part is there’s an automatic shut off feature after non-use for 30 minutes," he explains. "We’ve all forgotten to turn off our iron before!"

Adam suggests taking different sized sections and wrapping the hair around the iron for 8-10 seconds. By varying the size of the section, the wave will be more loose or more tight, depending on size.

BONUS TIP: Always remember to alternate your wrapping direction for a less contrived look!

See some of our favorite beach waves from our SI Swimsuit 2018 shoot in Nevis:

