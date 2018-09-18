This Is the Curling Iron You Need to Get SI Swimsuit-Worthy Beach Waves

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit hair stylist Adam Maclay shares the curling iron he uses to create perfect beach waves. 

By Kelsey Hendrix
September 18, 2018

Behind every gorgeous Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model is a hair stylist and his curling iron! 

If you've ever wondered how the women of SI Swimsuit get those perfect beach waves, you're not alone. The hairstyle is as timeless as a bikini at the beach, but you don't have to be relaxing on a remote island to embrace them! 

We spoke to SI Swimsuit hair stylist Adam Maclay, who mastered the look on our 2018 shoot in Nevis, to find out which tool he uses to create those effortless, tousled curls. 

Courtesy of GHD Hair
GHD Curve 1.25" Soft Curl Iron 
Available at sephora.com, $199

"This iron is the best!" Adam reveals. "With a 20-second heat-up feature, this iron helps you get ready quickly. There is no temperature setting; it is a maintained temperature of 365 degrees, helping you create effortless waves without damaging your hair.

"And the best part is there’s an automatic shut off feature after non-use for 30 minutes," he explains. "We’ve all forgotten to turn off our iron before!"

Adam suggests taking different sized sections and wrapping the hair around the iron for 8-10 seconds. By varying the size of the section, the wave will be more loose or more tight, depending on size.

BONUS TIP: Always remember to alternate your wrapping direction for a less contrived look! 

See some of our favorite beach waves from our SI Swimsuit 2018 shoot in Nevis: 

<p>Ashley Graham</p>

Ashley Graham

Josie Clough
<p>Kate Bock</p>

Kate Bock

Josie Clough
<p>Samantha Hoopes</p>

Samantha Hoopes

Josie Clough
<p>Jasmyn Wilkins</p>

Jasmyn Wilkins

Josie Clough
<p>Vita Sidorkina</p>

Vita Sidorkina

Josie Clough
<p>Anne de Paula</p>

Anne de Paula

Josie Clough
Sports Illustrated Swimsuit 2018: Nevis

