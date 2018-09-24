Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Everything is better with a tan!

Not headed to a beach anytime soon though? Don't worry — just fake it 'til you make it!

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit makeup artist Tracy Murphy has been tanning some of the most iconic models in the world for years, and there's only one self-tanner she's willing to use.

"For a subtle beauty self-tan that will stay put, always use the gold standard, St. Tropez," Tracy reveals. "This is what I use to make the models stay tan on our long shoots.

"This product delivers an unparalleled, beautiful color that devleops gradually. Always apply with the applicatoin mitt for a quick and even blend."

Courtesy of St. Tropez

St. Tropez Gradual Tan Tinted Body Lotion 200ML

Available at sephora.com, $30

BONUS TIP: Looking for something more temporary? For a fabulous temporary tan that washes off, Tracy recommends Body Blur by Vita Liberata. "The 'medium' shade is the perfect tan color for most skin tones to go from pale to tan quickly," Tracy explains. "And once dried, it adheres to the skin, so the product won't rub off on clothing."

See some of our favorite golden goddesses from our SI Swimsuit 2018 shoot in Aruba:

