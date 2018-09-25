Mom! Dad! America's favorite set of celeb parents connected on their first meeting...apparently in more ways than one!

On Monday night, Chrissy Teigen appeared on Watch What Happens with Andy Cohen, where she dished on a variety of topics as she promoted her new cookbook, Cravings: Hungry for More. Along with admitting that her dream threesome is in fact with Cardi B and Rihanna, Chrissy also revealed that she a now-husband John Legend slep together on their first date.

"I closed the deal the first night," Chrissy blurted out during the Bravo talk show. "We were on a music video set all day together and then I went to one of his shows and then...yeah."

The duo met on the set of John's 2007 music video shoot for his single, "Stero."

Last year, the happy couple took a trip down memory lane, reflecting on the time John tried to break up with Chrissy. “It wasn’t a a typical breakup,” Chrissy tweeted. “He was on tour and his voice hurt and he was being a whiny face about everything and so yeah, I was like 'no.'"

Luckily, the split last less than a day, and these two have been serious #RelationshipGoals ever since!

