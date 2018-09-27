Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Have you ever found yourself waiting in an airport for your next flight, wishing you had a pair of headphones that would help drown out all of the noise from your fellow passengers? You're most definitley not alone!

Here at Sports Illustrated Swimsuit, we spend the year traveling around the world to create stellar images of the most beautiful women in the world. And that means we spend A LOT of time in the airport. Enter the Sony WH-1000XM3 Noise-Canceling Headphones. These headphones, which promise "only music, nothing else," invite you to "experience the next level of silence."

Sony WH-1000XM3 Wireless Noise-Canceling Headphones

Available at bestbuy.com, $349.99

With close-fitting ear pads and HD noise-canceling processor QN1, these headphones really do block out more of the noise you don't want to hear. They even adjust to your situation thanks to adaptive sound control that detects your activity and changes ambient sound settings to ensure best results.

Trust us when we say, you won't hear that chatty tourist raving about their recent trip to Times Square or the crying baby who wants to get home as badly as you do, when you're wearing these headphones! Plus the matte finish is super-chic and won't put a damper on your travel #OOTD.