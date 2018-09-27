Heidi Klum Is Already Prepping Her Halloween Costume and the Plan Looks Intense

September 27, 2018

This post was written by Cady Lang and originally appeared on Time.com

It’s more than a month until Halloween, but it appears that supermodel and noted costume enthusiast Heidi Klum is already gearing up for her favorite holiday.

In an Instagram post on Tuesday, Klum shared a sneak peek of a video of what’s presumably her costume for her legendary annual Halloween party. In the clip, a prosthetic mold is being made by Prosthetic Renaissance Inc., who Klum has worked with in the past to create some her most over-the-top looks like transforming herself into a larger-than-life Jessica Rabbit or making duplicates of herself. While the costume itself remains a mystery, the prosthetics appear to be covering the mold’s bottom-half of their face and their décolletage, leaving potential for a full body prosthetic costume.

Klum’s Halloween party has become the hottest ticket in town for the holiday, with celebrities going all out with their costumes to keep up with Klum; guests in the past have included Gigi Hadid, Chrissy Teigen, and Kyle McLaughlin.

See Klum’s preparation for this year below.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Getting ready for #heidiklumhalloween2018 @prorenfx

A post shared by Heidi Klum (@heidiklum) on

