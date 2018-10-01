“Throughout my teenage years and my career, I was often referred to as ‘pretty for a big girl,’” Ashley said. “When I started to realize how much power words can have, I thought to myself, I am pretty, and I am big. I’m a pretty big deal! I’ve had many deep and thoughtful conversations with incredible game changers whom I admire, which is why I decided to start this podcast so everyone can join in and discuss the topics that matter to us most with people who are pretty big deals.”

In the first episode, Ashley and Kim will sit down to talk everything from motherhood and marriage to spirtuality and facing scrutiny in the public eye. Thoughout the season, each episode will conclude with a stream of rapid-fire questions like "Pretty Big Inspiration," "Pretty Big Turn Off," and "Pretty Big Motto."

Fans and followers can leave voice messages for Ashley and her guests to answer at the end of the following week's episode.