Ashley Graham Launches "Pretty Big Deal" Podcast Featuring Kim Kardashian West, Amy Schumer, and More

Supermodel Ashley Graham is launching a podcast to discuss "heartfelt and hilarious issues that really matter." 

By Kelsey Hendrix
October 02, 2018

Ashley Graham is a "Pretty Big Deal," and so is her new podcast! 

Launching today, the podcast will feature "off the cuff conversations about culture, beauty, business and owning who you are." And the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model turned style icon and body activist is enlisting the help of her celebrity friends like Kim Kardashian West, Amy Schumer and Gabrielle Union. 

“Throughout my teenage years and my career, I was often referred to as ‘pretty for a big girl,’” Ashley said. “When I started to realize how much power words can have, I thought to myself, I am pretty, and I am big. I’m a pretty big deal! I’ve had many deep and thoughtful conversations with incredible game changers whom I admire, which is why I decided to start this podcast so everyone can join in and discuss the topics that matter to us most with people who are pretty big deals.”

In the first episode, Ashley and Kim will sit down to talk everything from motherhood and marriage to spirtuality and facing scrutiny in the public eye. Thoughout the season, each episode will conclude with a stream of rapid-fire questions like "Pretty Big Inspiration," "Pretty Big Turn Off," and "Pretty Big Motto."

Fans and followers can leave voice messages for Ashley and her guests to answer at the end of the following week's episode. 

The audio version of "Pretty Big Deal" is now live! The video version will premiere on YouTube on Thursday, October 4. Follow "Pretty Big Deal" on Instagram for announcements, behind-the-scenes content and more. 

See all of Ashley's gorgeous photos from SI Swimsuit 2018: 

Ashley Graham in Nevis photographed by Josie Clough.

Ashley Graham was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by milkbaby bikini by Cat Thordarson.

Ashley Graham in Nevis photographed by Josie Clough.

Ashley Graham was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Top by Honey Punch. Swimsuit by Ola Vida.

Ashley Graham in Nevis photographed by Josie Clough.

Ashley Graham was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by Salty Mermaid.

Ashley Graham in Nevis photographed by Josie Clough.

Ashley Graham was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by Sports Illustrated Swim.

Ashley Graham in Nevis photographed by Josie Clough.

Ashley Graham was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Top by Honey Punch. Swimsuit by Ola Vida.

Ashley Graham in Nevis photographed by Josie Clough.

Ashley Graham was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by Indah Clothing.

Ashley Graham in Nevis photographed by Josie Clough.

Ashley Graham was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by Swimsuits for All x Ashley Graham.

Ashley Graham in Nevis photographed by Josie Clough.

Ashley Graham was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by Ola Vida.

Ashley Graham in Nevis photographed by Josie Clough.

Ashley Graham was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by Morgan Lane.

Ashley Graham in Nevis photographed by Josie Clough.

Ashley Graham was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by Sports Illustrated Swim.

Ashley Graham in Nevis photographed by Josie Clough.

Ashley Graham was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by Swimsuits for All x Ashley Graham.

Ashley Graham in Nevis photographed by Josie Clough.

Ashley Graham was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by Swimsuits for All x Ashley Graham.

Ashley Graham in Nevis photographed by Josie Clough.

Ashley Graham was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by PEIXOTO.

Ashley Graham in Nevis photographed by Josie Clough.

Ashley Graham was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by Ola Vida.

Ashley Graham in Nevis photographed by Josie Clough.

Ashley Graham was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by Morgan Lane.

Ashley Graham in Nevis photographed by Josie Clough.

Ashley Graham was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by INC Swim.

Ashley Graham in Nevis photographed by Josie Clough.

Ashley Graham was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by Swimsuits for All x Ashley Graham.

Ashley Graham in Nevis photographed by Josie Clough.

Ashley Graham was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Top by Honey Punch. Swimsuit by Ola Vida.

Ashley Graham in Nevis photographed by Josie Clough.

Ashley Graham was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by TAVIK.

