The Beach Hair of Your Dreams Is Just One Pump of Thickening Spray Away

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit hair stylist Adam Maclay swears by this thickening spray.

By Kelsey Hendrix
October 02, 2018

As we gear up for another incredible season of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit shoots, we can't help but think of all of the enviable beachy looks that our models will be rocking this year! Enter SI Swimsuit hair stylist Adam Maclay and his secret weapon...THICKENING SPRAY! 

We know not everyone is blessed with thick, voluminious hair. We also know that volumnizing products get a bad rap for being gunky and ineffective. Enter the Oribe Maximista Thickening Spray. This tried and true product deliveres the perfect blend of fullness and thickness you're looking for, but leaves hair soft and playful. FINALLY. 

Josie Clough

"When I use this product the results are always amazing!", Adam explains. "I love to spray this into damp hair and diffuse and/or blow the hair smooth before creating waves with an iron." 

Courtesy of Oribe

Oribe Maximista Thickening Spray
Available at nordstrom.com, $19

BONUS PRO TIP: "I also love to break the rules and use it as a texturizer after the hair is styled to help create a tousled look." 

See some of our favorite beach looks from our SI Swimsuit 2018 photo shoot in Nevis:

<p>Ashley Graham</p>

Ashley Graham

Josie Clough
<p>Kate Bock</p>

Kate Bock

Josie Clough
<p>Samantha Hoopes</p>

Samantha Hoopes

Josie Clough
<p>Jasmyn Wilkins</p>

Jasmyn Wilkins

Josie Clough
<p>Vita Sidorkina</p>

Vita Sidorkina

Josie Clough
<p>Anne de Paula</p>

Anne de Paula

Josie Clough
Sports Illustrated Swimsuit 2018: Nevis

